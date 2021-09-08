Remote working leading workers to relocate, tax revenue to fall, chief economist says

Meanwhile, housing price growth has been high in other Bay Area regions such as west Marin County, eastern Contra Costa County and Napa — areas that could make more sense to live in if you don't have to commute into the city as often or at all.

"This isn't people fleeing the Bay Area, running away to Miami or Texas," Egan said. "But it does point to a reallocation of people and tech talent within the Bay Area and perhaps broadly within Northern California."

As a result of remote working and reallocation, payroll paid within the city has drastically dropped. San Francisco bases how much of a business's gross receipts are taxable to the city based in part the proportion of their payroll paid within the city, Egan said, and the city could lose tax revenue based on decreasing payroll. Any estimates are currently "highly uncertain," he said, but could have a major impact on the city's economy.

With demand for tech workers still high and survey data showing that many workers prefer flexible work from home policies, Egan said this trend could continue at least in the medium term. Its impact could affect not only city tax revenue and housing demand, but also restaurants, retailers and hotels, which previously relied on office workers as a large part of their clientele.