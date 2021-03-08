Renovated Napa mansion built in 1891 is now a luxury inn

Today, “everything is brand new” within the stately Queen Anne Victorian, said daughter Kiki Theodorides.

The inn features nine guest rooms, gathering areas, a kitchen, outdoor space and other amenities.

The restoration wasn't easy. Multiple wildfires in and around Napa County caused delays. The right contractors weren’t always easy to secure. Expenses had to be managed. After some objections about neighborhood impacts, the family downsized their plan from 12 to nine rooms. And of course, there was the COVID-19 pandemic. Truthfully, the project went “way over” budget, said the family. They spent millions on the work.

What kept them going?

“You just do what needs to be done,” said Kiki Theodorides.

The inn's opening is occurring just after Napa County moved to the red tier, meaning fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s a good place to be,” said Kiki.