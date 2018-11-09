The fire station at 3001 Browns Valley Rd. may have looked shuttered these past couple of weeks, but its front garage doors were just being strengthened.
The contractor for the station, which opened last spring, began renovating the front door area late last month, said Napa Fire Department Capt. Ty Becerra. Those are the doors usually used when equipment responds to an emergency. The building opened with front garage doors that didn’t meet earthquake safety standards, he said. The doors could have been stuck shut if an earthquake hit.
The repairs were made while the building was still under warranty. The repaired entry was back in service on Thursday.
During the fix, the station used the back garage doors, which were just fine, Becerra said.