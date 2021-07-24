Rental relief assistance program to start up Monday

“There is no teeth in the bills to force a tenant to pay any rent, therefore why would the tenants want to cooperate with the landlord?” Gularte said. “I’m the landlord you’re the tenant. You’ve been told by Newsom that you don’t have to pay rent and you can’t be evicted. We come to you as the landlord and say, I would like to get my rent.’ You go, you can’t evict me so why should pay you?’”

Gularte added that he thinks communication around the relief programs from the state had been poor, but people got the message about the eviction moratorium. He said many smaller landlords have been selling their properties and moving out of the market because of the situation. He also said having someone help the tenants fill out the applications would be useful.

Zatarain said there’s been a positive progression at the state level in terms of available assistance. The protections overall, he said, have prevented mass displacement because of challenges posed by the pandemic. That’s resulted in some fallout, such as landlords becoming fed up with the process and pulling out of the rental market, he added. But, he said, he thinks the tradeoff if the protections hadn’t been in place would’ve been far more catastrophic.