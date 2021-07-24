Rental relief assistance program to start up Monday

A rental relief assistance program run by Fair Housing Napa Valley and several other groups will be launching July 26 to help local landlords and tenants apply for state relief from back rent accrued during California’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium.
Assembly Bill 832, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 28, extended the state’s ban on evictions for unpaid rent, back to April 2020, through Sept. 30. The law also opened up $5.2 billion, adding an additional $2.6 billion in federal funds to an existing pool, to pay the back rent to landlords. And the state allocated $2 billion more to pay for overdue water and utility bills.
With AB 832, landlords with lower income tenants can apply to be reimbursed by the state for 100% of back rent and three months of rent going forward. To be eligible for reimbursement, tenants need to have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, which varies depending on the county. Napa’s AMI is $109,200, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
Renters who don’t fall into the state’s range for 100% reimbursement can still qualify for eviction protections if they pay at least 25% of what they owe landlords in monthly rent by Sept. 30. Landlords may then take those renters to small claims court to get the money they’re owed, but they still won’t be allowed to evict them.
The first effective statewide moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent was an executive order from Newsom in March 2020, shortly after the state was locked down in response to an initial surge of COVID-19 cases. AB 832 represents the third time the state moratorium has been extended so far, and the details have changed each time.
All in all, tenants are protected from evictions for nonpayment of rent through Sept. 30. Those evictions may begin again on Oct. 1, but there’s one more provision: renters who make less than 80% of area median income have 15 days to apply for rental assistance funds after receiving an eviction notice, given that they’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19. Eviction for nonpayment of rent cases can only move forward if the tenant doesn’t qualify for aid or complete the application.
Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, said the new program is intended to help make the process of applying for rental assistance as smooth as possible. On Monday, he said, tenants and landlords will be able to contact FHNV, Upvalley Family Centers, or On the Move to get assistance on rental relief applications.
“Our agency as well as On the Move and Bay Area Legal Aid will be triaging and referring appropriately housing cases and other needs that may arise,” Zatarain said. “The idea is that we are in constant communication with each other, not just on progress with applications but which partner is a better fit.”
Zatarain said that, under AB 832, the state streamlined the rental relief application from an earlier version, but that it’s still a time-consuming, roughly 50-page document. Applicants need access to several different types of documents to get through it for the purpose of verifying tenancy and income, he said.
Zatarain added that language access issues and technology have likely gotten in the way for many families looking to apply for rental relief. One major goal of the program, he said, is to eliminate delays on the state side that would come with the applications being filled out incorrectly, with missing information or documentation.
A major indication of the difficulties tenants and landlords have faced in getting relief has been the low application and payout rate for the program, as reported by the Los Angeles Times on May 20. At that point, applications had only totaled about 30% of the then-$1.4 billion set aside by the state for relief, and approved payouts equaled less than 10% of the money, according to the report.
Randy Gularte, the owner of Crown Realty Property Management, said in a July 12 interview that the process of trying to apply for relief had been extremely frustrating. Only one of 42 applications submitted to the state on properties his company manages had at that point resulted in relief, he said, and his company has 72 tenants that collectively owe over $600,000 in back rent.
“There is no teeth in the bills to force a tenant to pay any rent, therefore why would the tenants want to cooperate with the landlord?” Gularte said. “I’m the landlord you’re the tenant. You’ve been told by Newsom that you don’t have to pay rent and you can’t be evicted. We come to you as the landlord and say, I would like to get my rent.’ You go, you can’t evict me so why should pay you?’”
Gularte added that he thinks communication around the relief programs from the state had been poor, but people got the message about the eviction moratorium. He said many smaller landlords have been selling their properties and moving out of the market because of the situation. He also said having someone help the tenants fill out the applications would be useful.
Zatarain said there’s been a positive progression at the state level in terms of available assistance. The protections overall, he said, have prevented mass displacement because of challenges posed by the pandemic. That’s resulted in some fallout, such as landlords becoming fed up with the process and pulling out of the rental market, he added. But, he said, he thinks the tradeoff if the protections hadn’t been in place would’ve been far more catastrophic.
“More than anything, I think the overall intent of these protections is trying to keep people in their homes,” Zatarain said. “Being evicted in Napa County could very well mean you are forced to move out of the county.”
Zatarain added that he thinks the rental relief assistance program will be successful in maximizing the number of applications the county is able to submit to the state.
“Hopefully in doing so we are maximizing the amount of people who are made whole or as close to whole as possible,” Zatarain said. “Nobody wants to see a large number of evictions and what that does to limit people’s housing opportunities moving forward.”
