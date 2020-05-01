Rep. Mike Thompson launches coronavirus survey for his constituents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced that he has launched an online Coronavirus Relief Survey to allow constituents to share their thoughts on the current pandemic and what should be done to bring relief to our district.

Launched in an easy-to-complete form on his site, this survey will be open to responses for the next week.

“Our district and our nation are facing an unprecedented crisis, one that affects all of us. Despite the shelter at home orders, I want to ensure I am using every tool to stay connected with our community and get the input of my constituents as I continue legislating and working to bring back relief to our district,” said Thompson.

"I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete this important questionnaire over the coming week and help me better serve you, your family and our whole community.”

Go to https://bit.ly/3aPmWug to complete Thompson’s Coronavirus Relief Survey, which will be available until Friday, May 8.