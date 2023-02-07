With President Biden giving the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington, the congressman representing Napa County was not be on hand – by design.
Rep. Mike Thompson was a designated survivor for House Democrats during Biden’s speech, his office announced Tuesday afternoon, about 5 1/2 hours before the address was to begin at 6 p.m. PST.
Rather than be present at the Capitol, Thompson was to watch the speech from an undisclosed location, spokesperson Jack Stelzner said in a statement. Thompson also confirmed his non-attendance on his official Twitter account.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made the decision to have Thompson be off-site for the presidential address, according to Stelzner.
In addition, a member of Biden's cabinet will also be sitting out of the joint Congressional session, to ensure that a mass-casualty disaster cannot fully decapitate the federal government. As of press time, that person had not been announced. However, in 2022, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was chosen for the role.
People are also reading…
The practice began in the 1950s when nuclear weapons first raised the prospect of governments being wiped out in one blow, according to the National Constitution Center. However, federal leaders did not acknowledge the practice until 1981, when they confirmed that the education secretary was President Ronald Reagan’s designated survivor during a joint session of Congress.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Although the U.S. Constitution does not directly address such doomsday situations, the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 does spell out a line of succession from the president on down. Next in line for America’s highest office are the vice president and then the speaker of the House, the Senate president pro tempore, the secretaries of State, Treasury and Defense, and so on down an 18-rung ladder to the Homeland Security secretary.
Outside of the speaker, no member of the House of Representatives is part of the this line. However, Congressional Democrats began choosing designated survivors shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Stelzner said later Tuesday. Other Democrats besides Thompson were scheduled to be away from the Capitol, according to Stelzner, but it was not immediately clear which others would be absent, or which Congressional Republicans also would not attend.
The once-obscure custom has become well-known enough to make its way into popular culture, particularly through the TV series “Designated Survivor” that aired from 2016 and 2019 and starred Kiefer Sutherland as a Housing and Urban Development secretary who suddenly ascends to the White House when an explosion at the Capitol kills everyone ranking ahead of him.
Biden’s address Tuesday was to be at least the fourth time House Democrats have chosen Thompson as a designated survivor, according to Stelzner. One previous occasion was in March 2017, when then-Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tabbed him to sit out President Donald Trump’s first joint session to Congress.
“I washed and dried my clothes,” Thompson later told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat about his night at home during the Congressional session.
A look at President Biden's guests for tonight's State of the Union
Bono
RowVaughn and Rodney Wells
Oksana Markarova
Paul Pelosi
Brandon Tsay
Lynette Bonar
Deanna Branch
Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith
Saria Gwin-Maye
More guests
— Maurice and Kandice Barron of New York, the parents of a 3-year-old who has survived a rare pediatric cancer, meant to highlight Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative.
— Kristin Christensen and Avarie Kollmar of Seattle, a mother-daughter pair who are sharing their story about caring for their injured Navy veteran husband and father.
— Ruth Cohen of Rockville, Maryland, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who has warned against rising antisemitism.
— Mitzi Colin Lopez of West Chester, Pennsylvania, an advocate for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children who have received protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
— Maurice "Dion" Dykes of Knoxville, Tennessee, who is training to be a teacher after a 25-year graphic design career as part of a program funded by the 2020 COVID-19 relief law.
— Kate Foley of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, a 10th grade student looking to use the skills from her school engineering classes to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer.
— Darlene Gaffney of North Charleston, South Carolina, a breast cancer survivor who has promoted the importance of early detection and timely cancer screenings.
— Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, who lost his daughter, Courtney, in 2014 to a fentanyl overdose, as the Biden administration works to strengthen federal efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
— Jacki Liszak of Fort Myers, Florida, who met with the president and first lady in the wake of Hurricane Ian and whose business stands to benefit from federal climate resiliency funding.
— Harry Miller of Upper-Arlington, Ohio, a mechanical engineering student and a former football player for Ohio State University, who left football to prioritize his mental health.
— Paul Sarzoza of Phoenix, the owner of a cleaning and facilities services company that is benefitting from servicing companies investing in high-tech manufacturing in his area.
— Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas, who found doctors unable to intervene after her water prematurely broke at 18 weeks pregnant due to the Texas abortion ban. Amanda Zurawski developed sepsis and nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment, as the Biden administration looks to highlight the consequences of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.