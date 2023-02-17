Rep. Mike Thompson and his staff traveled the 4th Congressional District in recent days and on Thursday met with Napa County civic, business and agricultural leaders at Raymond Vineyards.

His 19 staff members come from local district offices and his Washington, D.C. office. Thompson said a four-day bus trip took them from the Rio Vista drawbridge spanning the Sacramento River to Capay Valley almond orchards.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“They’ll know the people and they’ll know the issues,” Thompson said. “They’ll see it on the ground."

Knowing Napa County means knowing about vineyards and wineries. Raymond winery in the heart of Napa Valley provided the setting for that part of the trip.

A winery tour ended in the Red Room. Chandeliers dimly lit a lounge with a red velvety look, from plush furniture to curtains on the wall to billowy ceiling drapes.

Thompson at one point addressed the more than 40 people crowded into the venue.

“I just think there’s some value to being able to put a face with a name,” he said. “So when you’re on the phone with somebody from Washington, you know who it is.”

Given Thompson lives in St. Helena, he was on his home turf. That led him to tell a story about Raymond winery back at its founding in the 1970s, long before present-day owner Jean-Charles Boisset bought it.

Thompson recalled how he grew up across the street from the Raymonds. Roy Raymond Jr. was his baseball coach.

“It was the Raymond family themselves who built this winery,” Thompson said. “They were down here every day, every night, every weekend, up on the roof hammering nails. They built it and ran it for a long time.”

After Thompson's staff members introduced themselves, Thompson prompted Napa County Supervisor Anne Cottrell to tell the gathering about her recent brush with power in Washington, D.C.

Cottrell has a long-time family friend who is a Catholic priest. He is at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, the Jesuit-run parish where President Joe Biden often goes to mass.

She was recently in Washington and arranged to meet with the priest.

“That morning he called and said, ‘I have to do mass for the president. Would you do the readings?’” Cottrell said. “So I did the reading for President Biden. So I feel like now whenever I see him, I can just yell, ‘Corinthians.’”

Recent second readings at Catholic masses have been from St. Paul's first letter to the Corinthians.

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph was among the local leaders who crowded into the Red Room for talk and wine. He called the event a chance for “basic networking.”

Napa Valley Vintners has an interest in issues with a federal bent, such as protecting the Napa Valley wine name. Rex Stults of the Vintners demonstrated what the event accomplished.

“This is Eric,” Stults said, referring to the man next to him. “Eric is in the D.C. office. I get email from Eric. He gets email from me. We’ve never met face-to-face until right now.”

St. Helena City Councilmember Billy Summers took in the Red Room gathering.

"It's my first time on the council," he said. "I'm hoping to make connections."

Though Thursday's event was for county leaders, Thompson's many local constituents were often mentioned.

Maira Ayala is a local district representative for Thompson. She said much of the job is doing casework for residents, tackling issues involving such agencies as the Internal Revenue Service and Veterans Affairs.

“We’re that middle person between the federal agency and the constituents,” Ayala said, adding an agency must respond to a member of Congress.

Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in January 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.