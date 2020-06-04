Rep. Mike Thompson to hold virtual Town Hall today on racial inequities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, June 4, Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a virtual Town Hall from 4:30 pm – 5:30 p.m. He will be joined by special guest, Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland, for a discussion about the systemic issues that have led to racial inequities and injustices.

They will discuss expected Congressional action, including legislation introduced on June 4 by Rep. Lee to create a United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.

This is the seventh in a series of virtual town halls. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

This event will be held over Zoom. Interested participants must email Thompson’s office at thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. They should include their name, their email and their city of residence.

Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.