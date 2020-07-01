Rep. Thompson hosts former Ebola coordinator on virtual town hall meeting

On Thursday, July 9, Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a virtual town hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m., joined by Ron Klain, the former White House Ebola Response Coordinator.

They will discuss health care and what must be done to shore up America's response to the spread of COVID-19. This is the 10th in a series of virtual town halls. 

This event will be held over Zoom. For security reasons, interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to get information on how to join and should include their name, their email and their city of residence.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

