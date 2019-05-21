Rep. Mike Thompson announced the start of his 2019 Summer Reading Challenge for students through eighth grade in California’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes all of Napa County.
Each year, Thompson’s Summer Reading Challenge encourages local students to read throughout the summer months. Reading lists are developed by the Association for Library Service to Children and are broken down by grade so all recommendations are age appropriate.
That list can be found at https://bit.ly/2V78tlI. Thompson will recognize all students who participate at an event at the end of the summer.
Students, parents, and teachers should sign up by going to https://bit.ly/2H6k9zZ