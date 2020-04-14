Rep. Thompson introduces Business Interruption Insurance coverage bill

Congressman Mike Thompson on Tuesday introduced the Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Act, a bill that would greatly limit insurers’ ability to deny business interruption claims in the wake of major events like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill would ensure businesses have coverage from insurance companies for damage caused by future events including viral pandemics, closures or evacuations mandated by government officials and power shut-offs.
The bill is “a solution to future forced closures,” Thompson said in a statement, noting that he’d heard from many businesses in his own district, which includes Napa County, who had found that their business interruption insurance would not cover damage caused by the virus.
The insurance industry began implementing exclusions for viruses into business interruption policies in 2006, a few years after an outbreak of SARS devastated local economies in Hong Kong and mainland China. The exemption spans industries – from restaurants to retail to hospitality.
Thompson’s bill would bar insurers from implementing those exclusions unless given explicit permission by the insured party, or unless the business fails to pay increased premiums following the removal of the exemption. If passed into law, it would nullify existing exemptions.
“Businesses in my district … are getting denied and are worried about making necessary expenses, like payroll or rent, during the coronavirus pandemic,” Thompson said in a statement. “Businesses who have purchased business interruption insurance in good faith and are forced to close their doors because of a major event and through no fault of their own deserve to have their claims honored.”
Thompson’s bill would not apply retroactively to businesses that have had their claims for business interruption insurance denied in the wake of the pandemic. Some business owners, including The French Laundry’s Thomas Keller, have taken to litigation to attempt to force their insurers to accept their claims. Keller, a world renowned chef, sued his insurer last month, arguing the virus’s presence constituted a dangerous condition on his property. His claim for business interruption insurance (a policy often closely tied to property insurance) should therefore be honored, Keller’s attorney has argued.
For many of Napa County’s business owners, denied claims only fuel the sting of shelter-in-place orders that, while protecting public health, have staunched business and cash flow almost entirely.
“Forced closures shouldn’t mean the end of local businesses that power our economy,” Thompson said in his statement.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
