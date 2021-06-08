Rep. Thompson requests $3 million for Napa Valley Vine Trail

Rep. Mike Thompson announced that his request for $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail from Yountville to St. Helena was included in the infrastructure package that will be marked up later this week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

This is an important step before a vote on the House floor, Thompson said in a news release.

The $3 million would be used for final engineering and environmental studies and right-of-way work to a create shovel-ready project.

Then the Vine Trail segment would need a $7 million Active Transportation Program grant, which would be easier to secure than $10 million, Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Philip Sales said. In addition, the nonprofit Vine Trail Coalition would contribute $2 million and the county could contribute $4 million for that $16 million total.

This legislation is being considered in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week and still needs to be approve by the full House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden.