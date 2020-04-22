Rep. Thompson to hold a Virtual Town Hall on the coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Virtual Town Hall from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

This is the second in a series of virtual town halls where Thompson and experts from across our district are answering questions on the response to the fallout from the new coronavirus.

For this week’s Virtual Town Hall, Thompson will be joined by Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin.

This event will be held over Zoom. For security reasons, interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to get information on how to join and should include their name, their email and their city of residence.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.