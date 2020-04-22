Rep. Thompson to hold a Virtual Town Hall on the coronavirus

Rep. Thompson to hold a Virtual Town Hall on the coronavirus

  • Updated
Mike Thompson

Rep. Mike Thompson 

 Submitted

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Virtual Town Hall from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

This is the second in a series of virtual town halls where Thompson and experts from across our district are answering questions on the response to the fallout from the new coronavirus.  

For this week’s Virtual Town Hall, Thompson will be joined by Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin.

This event will be held over Zoom. For security reasons, interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to get information on how to join and should include their name, their email and their city of residence.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News