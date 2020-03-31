Rep. Thompson to hold Facebook live town hall on coronavirus

Rep. Thompson to hold Facebook live town hall on coronavirus

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Facebook live town hall on Thursday to talk about what Congress is doing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic's impacts.

Thompson will conduct his virtual town hall from 7 to 8 p.m. and will answer questions submitted on Facebook, by mail and over the phone from constituents.

All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

To participate in the town hall, go to: https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Mike Thompson

Thompson
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News