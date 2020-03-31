Rep. Thompson to hold Facebook live town hall on coronavirus

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Facebook live town hall on Thursday to talk about what Congress is doing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic's impacts.

Thompson will conduct his virtual town hall from 7 to 8 p.m. and will answer questions submitted on Facebook, by mail and over the phone from constituents.

All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

To participate in the town hall, go to: https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/

