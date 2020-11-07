Rep. Thompson to hold virtual fire recovery town hall

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Virtual Fire Recovery Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thompson will be joined by representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), to help constituents access fire recovery resources.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people.

Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

For security reasons, interested participants must email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to get information on how to join and should include their name, their email, and their city of residence.

