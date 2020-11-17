 Skip to main content
Rep. Thompson to hold virtual town hall on coronavirus

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. for a discussion about the surging coronavirus case rate.

He will be joined by George Rutherford, M.D., professor of epidemiology & biostatistics at UC San Francisco,  and Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County's public health officer.

Constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join. This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office at thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov in order to join. 

Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

