Rep. Thompson to hold virtual town hall Thursday on COVID economic impacts

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a virtual town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the economic impacts of the pandemic and how to help working families get back on track.
Thompson will be joined by special guest Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s analytics.
The town hall will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.
This event will be held over Zoom, and interested participants must email Thompson’s office at thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.
