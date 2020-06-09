Rep. Thompson to hold virtual town hall Thursday on COVID economic impacts

Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a virtual town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the economic impacts of the pandemic and how to help working families get back on track.

The town hall will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

This event will be held over Zoom, and interested participants must email Thompson’s office at thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.