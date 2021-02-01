Repairs slated this summer at two Napa high school gyms

Organized sports remain largely on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but upkeep for two Napa high school venues will go on.
Waterproofing and roof repairs will take place over the summer break to correct leakage and prevent floor damage at the main gymnasium of Napa High School and the practice gym at Vintage High School, according to Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services in the Napa Valley Unified School District.
The projects are set to take place nearly a year into a series of shelter-at-home orders triggered by the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020, which shuttered campuses for seven months and halted interscholastic sports.
The more intensive of the two projects is expected to take place at Napa High, where Messner Gym will receive waterproofing to correct leakage around a set of glass blocks that originally ringed the perimeter close to the roofline, according to Pearson, who said the building has continued to leak through failed grout even after the blocks were covered with boards.
At Vintage High on Trower Avenue, the practice gym will have its existing roof removed – along with an unused solar hot water heating system – and replaced with a roofing layout composed of PVC, according to an engineering proposal by Interactive Resources of Richmond. The new design is intended to correct leaking problems that have plagued the Crushers’ home venue, Pearson said.
The gym repairs are part of a larger project to address safety issues involving structural, roof, window and door conditions affecting classrooms and support facilities, Pearson said in an email Monday.
Cost estimates for the projects were not immediately available. The plans require approval by Division of the State Architect, which regulates building projects at public school campuses.
The gym improvements will mark a second consecutive year of projects at NVUSD sporting facilities. During 2020, after NVUSD shut down in-person teaching during the pandemic, the district replaced artificial turf surfaces at Memorial Stadium, the shared home field of the Napa and Vintage football teams, as well as playing fields on the two campuses and at American Canyon High.
WATCH NOW: HOW TO CARE FOR YOURSELF IF YOU HAVE COVID-19
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT THE NAPA VALLEY IN PICTURES, JANUARY
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com