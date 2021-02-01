Repairs slated this summer at two Napa high school gyms

Organized sports remain largely on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but upkeep for two Napa high school venues will go on.

Waterproofing and roof repairs will take place over the summer break to correct leakage and prevent floor damage at the main gymnasium of Napa High School and the practice gym at Vintage High School, according to Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services in the Napa Valley Unified School District.

The projects are set to take place nearly a year into a series of shelter-at-home orders triggered by the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020, which shuttered campuses for seven months and halted interscholastic sports.

The more intensive of the two projects is expected to take place at Napa High, where Messner Gym will receive waterproofing to correct leakage around a set of glass blocks that originally ringed the perimeter close to the roofline, according to Pearson, who said the building has continued to leak through failed grout even after the blocks were covered with boards.