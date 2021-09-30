Report analyzes environmental effects of proposed St. Helena housing project

The report found the project’s other impacts could be mitigated to a “less than significant” level, including water.

A well would serve all of the project’s landscaping needs, but the project would still use about 17,752 gallons of city water per day, according to the project’s water neutrality report.

To comply with the city’s water-neutrality requirement, the applicant proposes to pay for toilets, shower heads and faucets to be retrofitted at existing St. Helena homes.

According to a consultant’s report, retrofitting 333 homes with new water-conserving fixtures would offset the Hunter project’s water demand. The applicant would pay a $596,808 in-lieu fee to fund the retrofits, at a cost of $1,792.24 per house.

The property is behind the levee the city completed in 2011 as part of a comprehensive flood project. The levee was designed to protect against a 200-year flood event, but opponents of the Hunter project have raised concerns about public safety, property damage and liability if the levee fails.

The modern design and construction of the levee, along with the city’s ongoing maintenance, “substantially reduces its potential to fail in a 200-year flood or in the event of an earthquake,” the report states.