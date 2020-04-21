Report finds Bay Area among highest polluted parts of country from 2016-18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland region had the fifth-highest annual particle pollution in the country from 2016 to 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Lung Association.

The organization's annual State of the Air report examines ozone and particulate pollution in cities and major metro areas across the country.

This year's report found that the San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland area has the country's third-highest daily particle pollution and the eighth-highest ozone pollution.

No Bay Area city made the report's list of the top-25 cleanest U.S. cities by yearly particle pollution. Salinas was the only city in the greater Bay Area and Monterey peninsula to make the list of cleanest cities, tied for 23rd with Appleton-Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin, and Gainesville-Lake City, Florida.

"With nearly half of Americans -- and almost all Californians -- affected by unhealthy air, our 'State of the Air' report shows that because of increased heat and wildfires driven by climate change, we have to work harder at protecting public health -- especially for our most vulnerable and highly polluted communities," American Lung Association clean air advocacy director Will Barrett said.