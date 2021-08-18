 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Napa public schools have room to improve advancement of English learners
alert top story
EDUCATION

Report: Napa public schools have room to improve advancement of English learners

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Unified School District headquarters

The headquarters of the Napa Valley Unified School District.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

How well does Napa County’s largest public school system ramp up the language skills of the 21% of its students still learning English? Not as well as it ideally could, according to a recent report.

A study presented to the Napa Valley Unified School District earlier this month calls on the school system — where 44% of the 16,517 students are classified as current or former English learners — to bolster language support in its classrooms. A stronger web of teaching support is needed to help more students at middle and high school levels build language ability that can suit advanced academic subjects as well as their shot at a college education, according to directors of WestEd, a San Francisco-based educational research nonprofit that surveyed and observed students, parents and teachers in NVUSD schools this past spring.

NVUSD’s goal should be to make the road to language skills rapid enough “so we don’t wait years for English learners to gain the proficiency they need to access the high-level content,” WestEd associate Rachel Lagunoff told the district board during its Aug. 5 meeting.

English-learning students — all but 4% of them native Spanish speakers in the Napa school system — fall into three categories: newcomers learning English for less than two years, “general” learners exposed to the language for up to five years, and longer-term students whom the district has not yet relabeled as proficient in English. (A state language test known as the ELPAC gauges students’ progress and places them in one of four levels of proficiency.)

While a district goal calls for improving an English learner’s skill to proficiency within five years, between 15% and 23% of those in eighth grade or high school remain at the lowest skill level, Martha Castellon Palacios, of WestEd’s teacher development program, told NVUSD trustees. English-learning students on average also score well below English-only peers in state standardized tests, and students “reclassified” from English-learner status, while scoring better, still trail the results of native speakers, she added.

During observations of 23 English learners at various grades and skill levels in April, students had “quality interactions” in the classroom — sustained and two-way discussion of academic topics — only 20% of the time, the report states.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students surveyed for the WestEd report highly valued classroom success and the chance to go on to college, and in particular were eager to shed the English-learner category as quickly as possible, but often did not know exactly how to reach that goal, the report's authors wrote. Moreover, children trying to rapidly build up their academic English skills must cope with a daily schedule that often forces them to forgo electives to make time for language instruction, rather than offering such teaching before or after the regular school day, WestEd members said.

Trustee Cindy Watter, a former Napa High School teacher, agreed.

“A rich collection of electives can help students,” said Watter, who worked with English learners for three years at Napa High. Theater and performing arts programs, for example, “are not frills — they are practical; the singing, the acting, making friends who speak English — all of this happens when you’re in these electives,” she added.

The report recommends various improvements to serve English learners and their teachers — especially those in secondary schools — including more frequent classroom interactions across grades and subjects, language instruction focused on the use of English in academics.

Elsewhere, WestEd’s study also calls on the Napa district to better inform parents of English learners about course requirements, financial aid and the other necessities for entering college, saying such work can begin with middle schools and even those about to leave grade school. Parents interviewed this spring for the report also called for their children to be offered early- or late-day English instruction, to open up the same menu of courses during the regular day as their classmates, said Lagunoff of WestEd.

Some 150 students will attend high school at this brand new campus in Napa. Called Camille Creek Community School, it's meant for students who have not been successful at traditional high school environments.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News