Report: Napa public schools have room to improve advancement of English learners

How well does Napa County’s largest public school system ramp up the language skills of the 21% of its students still learning English? Not as well as it ideally could, according to a recent report.

A study presented to the Napa Valley Unified School District earlier this month calls on the school system — where 44% of the 16,517 students are classified as current or former English learners — to bolster language support in its classrooms. A stronger web of teaching support is needed to help more students at middle and high school levels build language ability that can suit advanced academic subjects as well as their shot at a college education, according to directors of WestEd, a San Francisco-based educational research nonprofit that surveyed and observed students, parents and teachers in NVUSD schools this past spring.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

NVUSD’s goal should be to make the road to language skills rapid enough “so we don’t wait years for English learners to gain the proficiency they need to access the high-level content,” WestEd associate Rachel Lagunoff told the district board during its Aug. 5 meeting.