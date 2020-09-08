Report of gunshots triggers moment of pendemonium at American Canyon Walmart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fist fight at the Walmart Supercenter in American Canyon triggered moments of pandemonium Monday afternoon when word spread that shots had been fired, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

When the first American Canyon officers arrived at the store at 1 p.m., they found shoppers running out of the store in all directions for their vehicles, Ortiz said.

The frightening nature of the preliminary reports triggered a response by officers from the California Highway Patrol, Napa County Sheriff and Napa Police.

As it turned out, no shots had been fired and no one had been injured, Ortiz said. The weapon in question was a black BB gun that one customer had retrieved from his vehicle to intimidate another customer with whom he'd had a fist fight, he said.

Police questioned Cornelius Andrew Reynolds, 44, of Alameda, who had been identified by other shoppers as the man with the gun. Reynolds initially denied any involvement, then later admitted being in a fist fight and retrieving the BB gun from his car and using it inside the store to confront the other shopper, Ortiz said.

Police said they retrieved the BB gun from a trash can next to Reynolds' car.