Report: People of color disproportionately working essential front-line jobs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bay Area’s essential workforce is disproportionately composed of some of the region’s most disadvantaged groups who are being put at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic due to the nature of their jobs and their socio-economic realities, according to a new study by the Bay Area Equity Atlas.

Over the past two months, since the region has been on strict lockdown to help slow the spread of the virus, only work deemed essential has been allowed to continue.

While large segments of the economy are completely or significantly closed, grocery store employees, farmworkers, public transit drivers, construction workers, janitors, health care workers, delivery drivers and similar front-line workers have been expected to carry on.

Many of these jobs require people to forego the social distancing practices the rest of the population is asked to adopt, making them hazardous occupations in the time of COVID-19.

And all of these jobs are being done disproportionately by Latinos, African Americans, Filipinos, women of color and immigrants.