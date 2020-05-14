Report: People of color disproportionately working essential frontline jobs

The report notes that the Bay Area's 1.1 million essential workers -- who make up 28 percent of the region's overall workforce -- are more likely to live in or near poverty, rent rather than own their homes, pay too much for housing, have limited English proficiency and lack U.S. citizenship, among other things.

Also, 58 percent of Bay Area workers are people of color, but account for 66 percent of the essential workforce, according to the report.

Latinos, who make up 22 percent of the workforce, account for 31 percent of all essential workers, 67 percent of workers in building, cleaning and waste management jobs and 63 percent of workers in agricultural jobs.

And while black workers represent 5 percent of the region's workforce and hold 6 percent of essential jobs, they account for 23 percent of public transit workers, the report says.

"They are at greater risk to contracting the virus and of course more vulnerable to the economic impacts," Henderson said.

The reports authors call on employers and federal, state and local governments to provide safe working conditions, offer paid sick leave, hazard pay and living wages and to allow workers to form unions.