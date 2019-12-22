California cities have regained the right to require apartment builders to set aside units for lower-income tenants. But a report delivered to the city of Napa advises its leaders that doing so may worsen the problem it is meant to solve.
A study that set out to predict the effects of an inclusionary ordinance – a mandate that new rental apartments reserve a minimum percentage for those with incomes below the local median – has determined such a law likely would dissuade many developers from entering an already costly Napa market.
With seemingly no single magic bullet available, Napa leaders must instead draw on a menu of strategies to boost the housing supply, city staff and consultants told the City Council on Tuesday.
Land, labor and material costs in the Bay Area have swollen to the point that most residential construction is Napa is not currently feasible, even for housing meant to be sold or rented at full market value, said Stephanie Hagar, vice president of BAE Urban Economic, the Berkeley-based firm that authored the report.
In particular, labor shortages have worsened as communities rebuild homes destroyed in the 2017 North Bay wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, BAE’s report stated.
Under those conditions, any artificial rent limit is likely to lower developers’ interest in creating any kind of housing in Napa, Hagar concluded, adding that only cheaper labor and materials – or a shift to less-expensive modular construction – can change the Bay Area’s homebuilding arithmetic.
“You are relying on market-rate residential (development) to create your affordable units,” she told the council. “If the market-rate residential can’t go forward, you get neither the inclusionary units nor the market-rate units.”
Randy Gularte, owner of Napa-based Crown Realty Property Management, saw few signs of the North Bay labor crunch softening anytime soon.
“Construction and labor costs have gone through the roof in this valley,” he told the council. “When is it going to change? Probably when 75 percent of the homes that were burned in the fires are taken care of, including Sonoma County. There’s so much pressure right now on labor and materials to build those houses again. That’s going to be years down the line; we’re going to have this battle for a long time.”
While 2019 has seen large-scale housing construction in Napa such as the Braydon and Stoddard West apartments, such projects are being built on land acquired years ago at much lower prices than the current market rate, or under construction contracts written before the current labor shortage, said Hagar.
BAE’s report analyzed different types of housing recently built or under city review in Napa, including single-family homes, townhouses, and rental apartments with up to 40 units per acre.
The report by BAE arose from the council’s decision in 2018 to explore reviving mandatory set-asides of affordable units within new rental housing, a policy carried out by Napa and other California cities until a 2009 court ruling effectively banned the practice.
In the so-called Palmer decision, a state appeals court declared that minimum percentages of lower-rent housing illegally evaded another California law limiting rent control to dwellings built before 1995. Assembly Bill 1505, which passed in 2017, restored cities’ ability to require affordable set-asides for new apartment construction.
Meanwhile, Napa could speed the flow of affordable housing by allowing some developments to be built “by right” with a shorter review process, or create incentives for builders to include rent-limited accessory dwelling units – commonly called “granny flats” – with new single-family housing, the report recommended. Zoning standards also could be changed to allow single-family housing developments to include attached homes.
Council members appeared resigned to accepting that minimum set-asides of affordable housing were unlikely to be the solution.
“The chilling effect of this worries me; after reading this, my question isn’t so much how do we have an inclusionary housing ordinance, it’s how do we get out of the way and make residential development more feasible at every level?” said Mary Luros. “We really have to make things easier.”
“There was a time when a lot of people, including myself, were saying we need an inclusionary ordinance, but that time is long past,” added Liz Alessio. “We’re just trying to get up the hill to build; we don’t need any more barriers in the way of that.”