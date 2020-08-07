Report says Napa Valley rents have declined but affordable workforce units still scarce

Using Craigslist “I had absolutely zero luck” finding a place, she said. “I didn’t see many options and the few I did initially were far out of range of what I could afford to pay,” she said.

After a new Napa acquaintance posted Rason’s needs on Nextdoor, she got a lead. She’s since moved into a bedroom at the home of a Napa woman who had the extra room and needed a roommate.

“If I didn’t have a local person searching for me I wouldn’t have been able to find this,” said Rason. “I don’t know how other people are doing it. I’m lucky.”

Rason said she thinks there could be more of such “spare bedrooms” available this season due to COVID-19. For example, if a homeowner is laid off, that person may be willing to have a roommate to bring in some extra income.

Besides the room itself, Rason said that one of the best parts of her new living arrangement is that the homeowner is a Napa local.

“For me coming here and knowing nobody and wanting to get into wine it’s wonderful to have someone who was born and raised here as my roommate,” she said.

“I’m very happy,” said Rason. “I found the perfect place.”