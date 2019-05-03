Napa Valley tourism facts

• Visitation in Napa Valley grew an average of 4.45 percent per year since 2016, with 3.85 million visitors to the Napa Valley in 2018.

• The ratio of domestic to international visitors held steady in 2018, with 80.8 percent arriving from within the United States and 19.2 percent international visitors.

• Repeat visitors accounted for 51.4 percent, with 48.6 percent as “first time” visitors.

• The average travel party consisted of 4.4 people who spent an average of $492.93 per trip day in the area, with the bulk of spending attributed to restaurants ($118.08) and wine purchases at wineries ($85.93).

• The average age of the Napa Valley visitor in 2018 was 46, with the largest category (27.3 percent) falling into the 20 – 34 range. Lodging guests were typically older (48.6 years) than day trip visitors (44.7 years).

• Napa Valley visitors are an affluent group with a mean annual household income of $170,595.

• Napa Valley visitors are well educated, with 43 percent having a bachelor’s degree and 29 percent completing graduate school.

Source: Visit Napa Valley