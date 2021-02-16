Report shows vacancies, needs at Napa middle schools as closure question looms

Such an enrollment decline would cost NVUSD about $20 million in state funding, Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services, told the task force during the videoconference meeting. By 2022-23, the district earlier announced, it may face a $10 million shortfall as an emergency state rule pegging funding to higher attendance before the coronavirus pandemic’s 2020 arrival expires.

Much of the discussion revolved around the fate of Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road, where an October announcement that NVUSD would consider its closure quickly triggered resistance by its faculty and school parents that led the district to pause the plan.

Harvest’s Latino children account for 76.8% of its student body, the most of the district’s middle schools and well above NVUSD’s overall Latino share of 55.6%. In addition, the school is a hub for the district’s dual-language immersion program of English and Spanish instruction, a program that parents have been keen to protect whatever the campus’ future.

Harvest is one of two local middle schools, along with Silverado on Coombsville Road, where more than 63% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, a common marker for underprivileged families. Nearly 30% of its students are English learners, also the most in the district for grades 6 to 8.