Report: Yountville Veterans Home resident, two employees test positive for coronavirus

Of the two recently infected staffers, one has not visited the campus for more than a week and the other last visited in early July, and no other residents are showing symptoms of COVID-related illness, Peake said in her letter.

“However, we are taking all necessary precautions and follow all infection control procedures, which include identifying and notifying anyone who may have come in contact with the resident and with the employees when they were last here,” she wrote. “We continue to work very closely with Napa County public health, as well as state and federal health officials to ensure we are following all protocols.”

At least 972 COVID-19 tests have been given to residents, along with nearly 1,325 tests for the Veterans Home staff of about 860, Peake said.

Any resident who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or who shows symptoms of an infectious disease would be isolated either in their room or a designated isolation area at the home, including for meals, Sin, the CalVet spokesperson, told the Register earlier this week. Proactive virus testing also may be carried out after consultation with the home’s medical director or the Napa County Health and Human Services agency.