Report: Yountville Veterans Home resident, two employees test positive for coronavirus

A resident of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a letter sent to residents of the military retirement community on Thursday.
Directors of the state-operated home also learned Wednesday that two more staff members have contracted COVID-19, Administrator Lisa Peake said in the notice obtained by the Napa Valley Register. Two Veterans Home employees earlier tested positive for the virus, and one, 62-year-old Gwendolyn Robinson of Vallejo, died of its complications on Saturday.
Gary Sloan, chairman of the Yountville home’s Allied Council, confirmed receiving the new announcement by email and said a briefing on the new COVID-19 cases was scheduled for Thursday evening on KVET, the facility’s closed-circuit television station.
Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed the agency issued a notice to Yountville home residents and workers on Thursday, although she declined to comment on the details. The agency commonly known as CalVet operates eight communities across the state for retired service members and their spouses, of which Yountville is the oldest and largest, with about 730 residents.
The resident who contracted the coronavirus has been placed in an isolation area within the Holderman building that hosts the Yountville home’s skilled-nursing facility, according to Sloan, who said the person is asymptomatic. Peake, in her letter, also stated the resident is not showing outward symptoms of COVID-19.
Of the two recently infected staffers, one has not visited the campus for more than a week and the other last visited in early July, and no other residents are showing symptoms of COVID-related illness, Peake said in her letter.
“However, we are taking all necessary precautions and follow all infection control procedures, which include identifying and notifying anyone who may have come in contact with the resident and with the employees when they were last here,” she wrote. “We continue to work very closely with Napa County public health, as well as state and federal health officials to ensure we are following all protocols.”
At least 972 COVID-19 tests have been given to residents, along with nearly 1,325 tests for the Veterans Home staff of about 860, Peake said.
Any resident who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or who shows symptoms of an infectious disease would be isolated either in their room or a designated isolation area at the home, including for meals, Sin, the CalVet spokesperson, told the Register earlier this week. Proactive virus testing also may be carried out after consultation with the home’s medical director or the Napa County Health and Human Services agency.
Residents of two residential blocks at the Yountville complex remain under a 14-day quarantine due to possible contact with an infected employee, but the stay-home order has not been extended to other living quarters thus far, according to Sloan of the Allied Council, who added that currently quarantined residents will be re-tested for the virus next week.
Peake, in a July 15 letter to residents, said the first two workers to contract COVID-19 did so after being exposed to people away from Veterans Home grounds.
One of the employees to contract the virus was Robinson, who worked for 12 years at the home’s volunteer services department and coordinated the distribution of donated goods to residents.
Robinson and her husband, Keith Robinson, began falling ill around July 6 and were later taken to the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, according to De Lon Adams, Gwen’s son and Keith’s stepson. Gwen Robinson died two days after entering the hospital and Keith Robinson remained in the intensive-care care unit as of Thursday evening.
