The Subway store in American Canyon was robbed at closing time Saturday night by a man who escaped with cash from the register, American Canyon police reported.
Employees were cleaning up at 9:30 p.m. and preparing to close for the day at the Subway in Canyon Plaza when a man wearing red pants, a black sweatshirt and some type of sock mask entered the store and jumped the counter, police said.
The robber pointed to something in his pocket, then took cash from the register, police said.
Employees were escorted to the back of the store to look for more cash, before the robber fled on foot and the employee called 911. The robber is described as a white male, police said.
Anyone who may have seen someone in the Canyon Plaza area wearing red pants on Saturday night is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 707-253-4591.