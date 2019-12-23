{{featured_button_text}}

An arrest for suspected theft from Walmart turned into a struggle with two American Canyon police officers, resulting in a booking on a more serious allegation, police reported.

Officers were preparing to tow Darnell Green's car on Friday afternoon when he violently resisted being handcuffed, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported Monday. The officers suffered skin abrasions during the scuffle, which occurred near Highway 29 and Rio Del Mar, he said. 

Green, 26, of Vallejo, was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of resisting arrest with violence and a misdemeanor warrant for drug possession out of Solano County, according to the jail.

A passenger in Green's vehicle, Brian Price, 32, of Vallejo, was arrested for suspected possession of heroin and methamphetamine as well as petty theft, police said.

