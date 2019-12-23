An arrest for suspected theft from Walmart turned into a struggle with two American Canyon police officers, resulting in a booking on a more serious allegation, police reported.
Officers were preparing to tow Darnell Green's car on Friday afternoon when he violently resisted being handcuffed, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported Monday. The officers suffered skin abrasions during the scuffle, which occurred near Highway 29 and Rio Del Mar, he said.
Green, 26, of Vallejo, was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of resisting arrest with violence and a misdemeanor warrant for drug possession out of Solano County, according to the jail.
You have free articles remaining.
A passenger in Green's vehicle, Brian Price, 32, of Vallejo, was arrested for suspected possession of heroin and methamphetamine as well as petty theft, police said.
Most-read Napa County crime briefs of 2019
These 10 crime items received the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website from our online readers in 2019.
May 27, 2019: Napa police arrested a man in connection with a 911 call from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the BottleRock music fe…
Feb. 18, 2019: The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy fatally shot an armed motorist in the south county after the driver fir…
Feb. 1, 2019: The death of a 54-year-old Napa man who was discovered injured on the Vine Trail in central Napa is being investigated as a homi…
Aug. 6, 2019: The driver who led a police pursuit through the streets of Napa, ending in a car wreck and the death of his passenger, was arres…
No. 5: Napa Police: Second teenager arrested for trying to thwart investigation into school shooting plot
Jan. 10, 2019: Detectives with the Napa Police Department say they arrested a 13-year-old River Middle School student after they say he tried …
May 10, 2019: Two Vallejo sisters were arrested after attacking a woman who was with her 5-year-old daughter inside the Walmart in American Ca…
June 27, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after undercover detectives delivered the drug ecstasy to his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bu…
Oct. 5, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after he allegedly looked through a woman’s window, and had pictures on his phone of her and a child’s g…
May 11, 2019: Four adults were arrested after stealing more than $10,000 of merchandise from Napa's Home Depot and hitting an employee with th…
No. 10: 3 people arrested after racking up $15,000 bill at Napa resort with stolen credit cards reported stolen
Nov. 19, 2019: Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested three guests at the Carneros Inn and Spa after they attempted to pay a $15,000 bill wit…