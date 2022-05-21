Reporter notebook: I got caught in a rent scam.

When I first accepted my job as a reporter with the Napa Valley Register, I thought I had everything sorted out. I couldn’t wait to soak up the California sunshine with a camera in one hand and a wine glass in the other, but before celebrating too much, my then-boss Sean Scully urged me to secure housing before accepting.

So, I found a roommate who was also moving cross-country to Napa — her from Illinois, me from Minnesota — and each of us spent hours sifting through hundreds of rental listings in Napa County. On Craigslist we found an adorable duplex near downtown — “I could bike to work!” — and moved quickly to secure the apartment.

The application process was just like the countless others we had submitted, and once we were advanced to the next step, we each hopped on a phone call with the person who had posted the application to go over logistics.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The lease was up-to-standard, and both my and my roommate’s parents looked over the documentation to ensure all was legit. We talked our “landlord” about 10 times, and exchanged dozens of emails.

We signed and sent in our $3,300 deposit (via Wells Fargo bank transfer), took a sigh of relief that we finally had found a place, and celebrated with bubbly over Facetime.

But a few weeks later with a U-Haul trailer full of my belongings in tow, it would become very clear that I did not have everything sorted out.

I pulled up to the property I had viewed countless times online and in our email threads with the leasing agent, and noticed the manicured garden, flower pots and grill sitting out in the lawn.

“Well, maybe they just haven’t fully moved out yet,” I told my dad.

“It is a really nice place — I don’t blame them,” he responded, trying to lighten the mood.

I peeked in the window to check out the pieces of art hanging from the walls — they must be really confident renters, I thought — before knocking on the front door of what was supposed to be my apartment.

A woman answered the door, saw the moving truck out in the street, and immediately grimaced. I asked if she lived there, and she jumped into the apologetic spiel she had been giving for a few weeks prior. She has lived there for years, and the people who own the building have no idea what is going on and are not planning on selling. You’ve been scammed.

Apparently, I had been the third person to show up that week to get their keys and move in.

She already had an officer’s phone number and contact information written down to show me — the unlucky visitor from a few days prior was seeking action — and she offered us something to drink.

Pissed off and not at all thirsty, I called the fake landlord — who did not answer his phone — my roommate, the police, and then the hotel to extend my stay through the weekend. I had about a week until my new job started, and I figured if I put all of my time and energy into finding an apartment and was willing to wiggle my budget, all would be well.

Nothing ever came of the complaint filed with local authorities, and I ended up staying in an Airbnb for a few weeks before signing a month-to-month lease with a complex out of town. I still have no idea who scammed us or how many others fell into the same trap, but the one thing I do know for certain is that I am never again signing a lease without physically seeing and meeting the owner.

Editor's note: Jones' last day with the Napa Valley Register is May 28. She's moving back in with her parents.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.