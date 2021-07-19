Reports: Virginia couple, father died in crash of small plane in Napa County

Two media outlets in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday identified the three people who died in the crash of a private airplane in rural Napa County as a Northern Virginia couple and the wife’s father.
Shauna and James Waite of Arlington, Virginia were aboard the small plane that went down Friday morning in a vineyard near Angwin Parrett Field airport, according to Washington news radio station WTOP-FM and the Arlington news website ARLNow. Also on the Beechcraft Bonanza 35 was Shauna’s father Robert Nicholas, both outlets reported.
Earlier, the deaths of the Waites were announced Saturday by the D.C. Road Runners, a running club of which the couple were members, according to ARLNow.
“There are no words that can describe the loss of these wonderful people,” said the D.C. Road Runners post. “They loved life and lived every moment to the fullest. Their excitement for life was infectious.”
The couple’s 1-year-old son was with Shauna Waite’s mother and was not aboard the plane, the running club reported.
As of noon Monday, the Napa County coroner had not yet positively identified the victims of the Angwin crash, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the county Sheriff’s Office.
Three people died when a small aircraft crashed Friday morning near the Angwin airport.
ARLNow reported that the Waites were avid travelers and winery visitors, and that Shauna Waite posted to social media in 2019 about obtaining a pilot’s license and surprising her father, also a pilot, with the news.
The circumstances of the crash, which occurred at 8:45 a.m. Friday, remain under investigation. Scanner reports indicated the plane came down on a property south of the airport runway along Las Posadas Road, and witnesses reported seeing flames and a smoke column after impact.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
