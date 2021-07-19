Reports: Virginia couple, father died in crash of small plane in Napa County

The couple’s 1-year-old son was with Shauna Waite’s mother and was not aboard the plane, the running club reported.

As of noon Monday, the Napa County coroner had not yet positively identified the victims of the Angwin crash, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the county Sheriff’s Office.

Three dead in plane crash near Angwin Three people died when a small aircraft crashed Friday morning near the Angwin airport.

ARLNow reported that the Waites were avid travelers and winery visitors, and that Shauna Waite posted to social media in 2019 about obtaining a pilot’s license and surprising her father, also a pilot, with the news.

The circumstances of the crash, which occurred at 8:45 a.m. Friday, remain under investigation. Scanner reports indicated the plane came down on a property south of the airport runway along Las Posadas Road, and witnesses reported seeing flames and a smoke column after impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.