Request to paint Calistoga Depot a different color denied

The historic Calistoga Depot will remain yellow, for now.
The City’s Planning Commission on Wednesday denied the owners' request to repaint the building white, as part of ongoing upgrades to the property.
During the hour-long discussion, planning commissioners did not object to the new color, but rather the lack of contrast between the off-white body of the building, and also white trim.
“Basically it’s white on white,” said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes.
Wilkes also spoke to maintaining the history of the period, and to highlight the trim and details on the building, “To honor the detail take that into account. The issue isn’t about yellow. Is the building identifiable as a mid-century building and as a train depot?"
Located on Lincoln Avenue across from Cal Mart, the Depot was constructed in 1868 and has recently been used as retail and restaurant space. Built by Sam Brannan for the Napa Valley Railroad one year before the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, the Depot is the second oldest remaining railroad depot in California. It is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The building was painted Colonial Yellow in 1906.
The Merchant family, owners of Indian Springs Resort, and several other properties in town, purchased the Depot in 2016, and have slowly been making upgrades to the property, which includes several old railroad train cars set on tracks.
The decision will likely put a halt to further renovations of the property, said owner Pat Merchant.
“I think our family has done pretty good job of restoring the resort, and the church on Cedar Street, which was also a wreck. That’s what we do. We love old buildings and restoring them to their former glory. We’re trying to stick with the integrity of the architecture. But it doesn’t work with a mustard yellow. I care about the building but I don’t like yellow.”
The city received 15 emails regarding the issue, many from local business owners supporting the color change, and saying the town is looking tired and needs refreshing.
The board of the Sharpsteen Museum adamantly opposes the color change, however, saying there is a possibility that the building could lose its place on the historic registries if repainted another color and someone complains. Special note was made by Wilkes, and Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger, however, that the choice of color will not affect the listing.
Because of the historical importance of the building, the city contracted an archaeology and historic preservation company, Evans & De Shazo from Sebastopol, to review the proposed design. EDS recommended a three-color paint scheme, with a light color applied to the body of the building and two darker colors applied to the trim and sash, to provide a contrast, the staff report said.
Although the exact original colors of the Calistoga Depot are not known, railroad companies, such as the Southern Pacific, often painted their rail depots in similar color schemes using lighter colors on the body of the building and darker colors on the trim work, the report said, noting the importance of highlighting architectural details.
EDS also stated “the painting of the Depot will not affect the listing or eligibility of the building for listing on the National Register.”
The city also reached out to Napa County Landmarks, and Napa County Historical Society, and Merchant also said she met with members of the Sharpsteen Museum’s board, informing them of the project.
Artist Guy Pederson, at Indian Springs art gallery, presented evidence that the building was whitewashed at some point. Whitewash was inexpensive and available before commercial paints, he said, providing samples from old walls of the building, of the colors mineral brown and gray under the yellow.
Merchant said the family has been spending a lot of money to restore the Depot building, which is in great disrepair. The off-white color scheme is also intended to connect the property aesthetically to the resort. She also said the door would be painted a different color, perhaps blue or even yellow, but the project would not continue with the building painted yellow.
The commission agreed that the Merchants have done a good job of restoring other historic properties in town, but pushed for a more contrasting color scheme.
“The Merchants have a great reputation for restoring buildings in town, but a white on white color scheme is a very different conversation. It’s a very tough situation. I’d hate to see the project collapse because of color scheme,” said Commissioner Alissa McNair, who favored the three-color scheme.
The Commission suggested Merchant come back at a later date to present a sample of the paint, or for further discussion. A resolution was moved and seconded to conditionally approve the repainting project and colors, but the motion failed 1-3, with Commissioner Doug Allan in favor of the project. Chair Paul Coates was absent.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.