Request to paint Calistoga Depot a different color denied

The decision will likely put a halt to further renovations of the property, said owner Pat Merchant.

“I think our family has done pretty good job of restoring the resort, and the church on Cedar Street, which was also a wreck. That’s what we do. We love old buildings and restoring them to their former glory. We’re trying to stick with the integrity of the architecture. But it doesn’t work with a mustard yellow. I care about the building but I don’t like yellow.”

The city received 15 emails regarding the issue, many from local business owners supporting the color change, and saying the town is looking tired and needs refreshing.

The board of the Sharpsteen Museum adamantly opposes the color change, however, saying there is a possibility that the building could lose its place on the historic registries if repainted another color and someone complains. Special note was made by Wilkes, and Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger, however, that the choice of color will not affect the listing.