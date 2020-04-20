Rescued from obscurity, a Napa bear gets new life during coronavirus

Such giant stuffed bears are usually loads of fun when first purchased but after the years pass and kids grow older and play with said bears less, the bear often becomes less of a toy and more of a large white elephant, one that’s not easy to find enough space for in a house with multiple kids.

That’s sort of what happened to his bear, said Geitner. In recent times, his kids (ages 10 to 14) had relegated the bear to a play area.

“He or she has not gotten a lot of attention over the past couple years,” said Geitner.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His next idea was beary obvious.

“We decided to put it out there for kids to enjoy,” he said.

Enjoy it they have, he said, and not only the kids.

First Avenue is outside city limits but is a common byway between Coombsville Avenue and streets north. Plenty of folks have stopped to admire the bear in his lofty position and take its photo.

“We live on a busy street,” he noted. “It’s a great spot.”