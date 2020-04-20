You are the owner of this article.
Rescued from obscurity, a Napa bear gets new life during coronavirus
Community

Giant bear

A giant stuffed bear has been entertaining those who pass by this house on First Avenue at Heinke Drive in east Napa. The giant bear originally came from Costco, its owner thinks. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Locals passing the house at the corner of First Avenue at Heinke Drive last week were greeted by an unusual sight: a giant stuffed bear perched in tree.

The bear, light brown, with a darker brown nose, hangs over the tree limbs, looking down over walkers or drivers buzzing along the country road.

His -- or her -- arms and legs dangle effortlessly and its head is turned to one side. The branches of the tree look almost as if they were made to hold the bear, cradling the animal just so. The bear's mouth hangs open slightly, enough to imagine it might speak a word or two. 

Nick Geitner is the man responsible for the bear sighting. Geitner said he got the idea to display the bear after seeing news about other such “bear hunts” across the U.S.

Taking a page from Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” people in Napa – and across the globe — are placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in homes’ windows to create a scavenger hunt-like activity for kids who are stuck at home.

I have a bear, thought Geitner.

Not just any bear – a giant bear, taller than most kids. The kind of bear that probably originally came from Costco, he said.

Such giant stuffed bears are usually loads of fun when first purchased but after the years pass and kids grow older and play with said bears less, the bear often becomes less of a toy and more of a large white elephant, one that’s not easy to find enough space for in a house with multiple kids.

That’s sort of what happened to his bear, said Geitner. In recent times, his kids (ages 10 to 14) had relegated the bear to a play area.

“He or she has not gotten a lot of attention over the past couple years,” said Geitner.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His next idea was beary obvious.

“We decided to put it out there for kids to enjoy,” he said.

Enjoy it they have, he said, and not only the kids.

First Avenue is outside city limits but is a common byway between Coombsville Avenue and streets north. Plenty of folks have stopped to admire the bear in his lofty position and take its photo.

“We live on a busy street,” he noted. “It’s a great spot.” 

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

