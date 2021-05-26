Research underway to help Napa Valley's wine industry understand impact of wildfire smoke on wine

Oberholster, one of the state’s foremost researchers on wildfire impact, sees potential in working with the samples sent out by growers and vintners, Block said. (Oberholster did not respond to an interview request.)

“It would be interesting to go back and look at the data from all those samples and try to understand — does it matter the timing of the exposure, how close the smoke is, or what kinds of things are burning?” Block added. “I think it would be an excellent idea if there were funding to do something like that.”

Last year’s trial by fire meant the industry did implement new strategies for dealing with and detecting smoke taint, Block said. Oberholster’s lab, for one, quickly pivoted to apply a method of measuring smoke compounds that was still in development for commercial use.

“We were able to do all kinds of things ... and those are a lot of the ongoing experiments Anita is working on,” he said. “That’s where I think we learned a huge amount, and started a lot of projects that will pay off tremendously in the future.”