Researchers encourage awareness of grapevine pest among California's growers

California’s grape growers should be on the lookout for a potentially serious pest in the state, scientists and researchers say.
They're referring to the spotted lanternfly (SLF), just this month designated as a wine grape pest by the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pierce’s Disease/Glass-Winged Sharpshooter Board. The designation from the board, which works to preserve the health of California’s wine grape industry, is a required first step toward preventative funding and outreach, Wine Business reported.
Spotted lanternflies have created a serious problem for wine grape growers in Pennsylvania, where a substantial population was discovered and announced in 2014. Since then, officials say, the infestation of the pests – which gather in locust-like hordes upon their plant hosts has only worsened.
An unofficial report of a living, adult spotted lanternfly in Davis emerged in September of last year, AgNet West, an agribusiness publication reported earlier this week. Only dead pests, found in the hulls of cargo planes coming from infested areas on the East Coast, had been previously been found in California.
The report was “unofficial” because it was not confirmed by the local Agricultural Commissioner’s office or otherwise, according to Surendra Dara, an entomologist for the University of California’s Cooperative Extension program. Dara, who is based in San Luis Obispo County, said he knew first-hand the individual who had reported the sighting of the bug, and described them as “someone knowledgeable” about entomology, the study of insects.
Still, he said – the sighting is not necessarily cause for panic in the state. There have been other sightings of singular living adult spotted lanternflies in northeastern states like Connecticut and Massachusetts, neither of which have so far reported subsequent infestations.
“Based on this unofficial report, it is better for us to be cautious (rather than panicked),” Dara said. He emphasized that he did not want to alarm growers, but rather hoped to educate them on the pest’s appearance and encourage awareness.
Spotted lanternflies’ preferred host is the Tree of Heaven. Both species are indigenous to parts of Southeast Asia, Dara said. But the pests also love grapevines, and can significantly damage vines and fruit.
“They’ll suck out a lot of the plant’s juices, and the plant will become weak,” he said. “If the insects are not controlled the plant can eventually die.”
He added that the bugs secrete a sugary “honeydew” that, if on grapes, can create “sooty mold” and fungus, effectively ruining them.
Napa County Agricultural Commissioner Humberto Izquierdo said his department has been aware of the pest “for a couple years,” and has reached out to counterparts in Pennsylvania, suffering from perhaps the worst infestation nationally.
Izquierdo last year created an informational card about the spotted lanternfly; his office has been distributing the cards to growers as they’ve come into renew various permits, he said. He’s also planning to hold a meeting on the pest later next month.
“We’ve invited a researcher, and he’ll give a talk about that pest then,” Izquierdo said, encouraging growers to attend the meeting, which will take place Thursday, March 19, at 9 a.m. at the Napa Valley College Little Theater.
The spotted lanternflies are distinctive insects, Dara said. They’re fairly large, with wings that are partially bright red and polka-dotted. What’s perhaps more important is knowing how to identify their egg masses, from which the insects can emerge, since they’re often pseudo-camouflaged into their chosen habitats, he added. The masses can be found on rocks and trees and even features of more urban environments, like rusted metal or cars.
That, in turn, makes the bugs liable for spread by airplane or by car, he said.
“Imagine if a lot of trucks and packages are coming (out of Pennsylvania) and an adult happens to lay eggs on one of those packages, headed for out of state,” he said. “That’s a big risk we have, and it’s why people need to be able to identify the egg masses.”
Izquierdo said the county will experiment this summer by making cuts on Trees of Heaven in the area, which can attract the bugs, and laying out sticky bands, which could trap them. He doesn’t believe the bugs are currently in Napa, he said, but wants to go forth with the test as “surveillance”.
The recent decision by the Pierce’s Disease/Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Board is an important first step, he added.
“Now they’ll do outreach and make funds available for research grants,” he said. University of California, Riverside, has already begun research on biological control agents, he added.
Researchers on the East Coast have already discovered two species of fungi, Batkoa major and Beauveria bassiana, that can kill the insects and leave the environment otherwise unharmed, according to Dara. Davis’s researchers are collaborating with those scientists to better understand potential methods of control, he said.
“Right now, the steps we can take are to educate and attempt to prevent the spread, and then react when it actually establishes a population in California,” Dara added.
