Researchers encourage awareness of grapevine pest among California's growers

That, in turn, makes the bugs liable for spread by airplane or by car, he said.

“Imagine if a lot of trucks and packages are coming (out of Pennsylvania) and an adult happens to lay eggs on one of those packages, headed for out of state,” he said. “That’s a big risk we have, and it’s why people need to be able to identify the egg masses.”

Izquierdo said the county will experiment this summer by making cuts on Trees of Heaven in the area, which can attract the bugs, and laying out sticky bands, which could trap them. He doesn’t believe the bugs are currently in Napa, he said, but wants to go forth with the test as “surveillance”.

The recent decision by the Pierce’s Disease/Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Board is an important first step, he added.

“Now they’ll do outreach and make funds available for research grants,” he said. University of California, Riverside, has already begun research on biological control agents, he added.

Researchers on the East Coast have already discovered two species of fungi, Batkoa major and Beauveria bassiana, that can kill the insects and leave the environment otherwise unharmed, according to Dara. Davis’s researchers are collaborating with those scientists to better understand potential methods of control, he said.

“Right now, the steps we can take are to educate and attempt to prevent the spread, and then react when it actually establishes a population in California,” Dara added.

