Resident of American Canyon is Napa County's sixth COVID-19 case

Napa County Public Health confirmed Napa County's sixth case of coronavirus, or COVID-19 -- an American Canyon resident who is hospitalized outside the county.

Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case until Sunday when the first two were reported. A third was disclosed on Tuesday, then three on Wednesday, including the American Canyon case reported in the evening.

This increase in confirmed cases coincides with the county ramping up testing.

Of the six cases, four are City of Napa residents, one from St. Helena and now one from American Canyon. The first five patients were reported to be in isolation and not requiring hospitalization.

Health workers try to identify close contacts of each patient, the county said.

