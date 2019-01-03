Paul Moyer picked up a few trashy items from the side of the road and with that simple act made Napa Valley look more like the wine country paradise it’s supposed to be.
“I’ve found all kinds of beer bottles and wine bottles this morning,” said Moyer, who is president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa. “They were all here along the road.”
The Kiwanis Club is bugged enough by litter bugs to declare war on litter. It is among the 27 groups that have adopted a total of 31 stretches of rural county roads to keep clean under the Napa County Adopt-a-Roadside program.
A mile-long stretch along Dry Creek Road from near Alston Park to Orchard Avenue is the Kiwanis’ trash removal domain. Members were out in force on a rain-and-shine morning in early December, as they are once every three months.
“It’s not hard work,” said member Mark Vinella, who was armed with a metal mechanical litter grabber that removed the need to bend down. “You’re doing some good. And the residents appreciate it.”
Dry Creek Road wasn’t awash in trash on this particular morning. The wrappers, bottles and other small pieces of garbage didn’t leap to the eye at the first glance, but could be hunted out with a little effort.
Vinella has seen an improvement. He thinks the cumulative Kiwanis effort over time has tamped down the trash.
Maia Manzagol was one of several Napa High School Key Club members who joined the effort. She has picked up litter elsewhere in the county and sees evidence that the Kiwanis’ long-term effort on Dry Creek Road is paying off.
“This is definitely not as much trash (here) as in other places,” she said. “That’s good.”
County Public Works Superintendent Stephen Stangland said litter on rural roads is “a big problem.”
“My belief is the majority of it is stuff that blows out of somebody’s pickup,” Stangland said. “I would say a small percentage is stuff people throw out.”
Stangland said the county doesn’t have the resources to send road crews out to pick up the small stuff like wrappers. That’s where volunteers such as the Kiwanis Club come in under the Napa County Adopt-a-Roadside program, which was established in 1992 by the county Board of Supervisors.
Among the adopt-a-road volunteers is the Eagle Cycling Club, which has patrolled a stretch of Silverado Trail for about a quarter-century. Some groups or individuals adopt multiple stretches of roads, such as Calistoga Adventist Church, which has three. Adopted road segments can be one mile to four miles long.
The adopters have their names on signs at the boundaries of their trash-collecting road segments. They get safety vests and mechanical trash grabbers from the county.
They also receive a list of county safety standards. Among them – walk and work facing oncoming traffic and don’t enter drainage structures.
“We always have openings,” Stangland said. “We don’t actively pursue groups. We generally wait for somebody to contact us. All of the information is on the county’s website.”
Some tasks are beyond the crews of litter-busting volunteers. Picking up a piece of aluminum foil is one thing, hauling off a mattress or a pile of construction waste is another.
County crews take care of the big roadside garbage piles. At times, crews must go out with a tractor and several dump trucks because the piles are so large, Stangland said.
“You name it, if it’s something that should go to the dump, we have probably found it along the side of the road at one time or another,” Stangland said.
The big-garbage dumpers are probably motivated by avoiding landfill disposal fees, he said.
But these county cleanups cost taxpayers. Stangland said the county expense from July 1 through Dec. 11 was $10,077 for 151 staff hours, $1,571 for equipment costs and $18,556 for disposal fees. That’s a grand total of $30,204 in about five months.
Catching the miscreants is more dream than reality, though not out of the question.
“The biggest problem is unless you have an eyewitness who sees them do it, law enforcement’s hands are essentially tied,” Stangland said.
County workers can comb these garbage heaps for an old bill or other piece of trash that might have an address on it and provide a clue as to the dumper's identity. But Stangland said the people contacted might say they paid someone else $20 to haul off their garbage.
For now, volunteer groups take care of the small trash and county crews take care of the large garbage. It’s all part of the local effort to keep Napa County beautiful.
Volunteers adopting roads can go beyond litter removal. Napa County Adopt-a-Roadside also offers the chance to adopt county roads for planting wildflowers.
Go to https://bit.ly/2EKdzzL to find information on adopting a stretch of county road.