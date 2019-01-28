Almost 3,400 Pacific Gas and Electric customers on the south edge of Napa and in unincorporated Napa County were without power late Sunday night, a utility spokeswoman said.

A vehicle accident in the 900 block of Golden Gate Drive reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday knocked down a utility pole that, in turn, caused the outage, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.

Affected areas were west and north of State Highway 121 and almost up to West Imola Avenue on the north end.

The utility pole will have to be replaced, Hernandez said.