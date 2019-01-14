Ian Leggat looks out the window of his Mount Veeder home to the neighboring property and to his dismay sees the remains of a logging operation for fire-damaged redwoods and firs.
His family lost their home during the 2017 Nuns fire and in June 2018 moved back into a second house on their land that had been used as a rental. The logging of nearby redwoods in August 2018 changed the view from his window.
“It was almost like a second wildfire event,” Leggat said. “It would be like the looters coming after the fire.”
The property was logged with a Cal Fire emergency timber operations permit. These permits allow property owners to remove dead or dying fire-damaged trees and cover the cost through commercial logging.
But Leggat and others think Mount Veeder logging has gone overboard to include fire-damaged trees that would have survived. He is taking a careful approach with blackened trees on his own property.
“I’m giving every single redwood I can the chance to rebound,” Leggat said. “People live out here because of the big trees. That’s kind of why we’re all here.”
Logging has long been controversial in Napa County, with pre-fire spats on Howell Mountain east of St. Helena over tree removal for vineyards. The logging pace picked up last year as fire-damaged trees were trucked off to saw mills and PG&E cut down trees near power lines.
A Cal Fire data base shows the agency issued 31 fire-related emergency permits in Napa County during 2018. These permits cover more than 1,000 acres, though that doesn’t means every tree on the properties were fire-damaged and logged.
Logging has been done under two types of fast-track emergency permits that cut red tape for those dealing with fire recovery.
A new type is specifically for people who lost homes in the October 2017 fires in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. It allows them to commercially log dead or dying trees within 300 feet of a damaged or destroyed structure so they can rebuild.
“The idea was to give folks a chance to recoup some of the expenses of taking the trees down by commercializing the materials,” Cal Fire spokesman Eric Huff said.
The other, older type of permit is called a notice of emergency timber operations. Huff said these permits are usually used for larger properties, perhaps 40 acres or more.
Emergency permits in Napa County are focused on the Mount Veeder area hit by the Nuns fire and mountains near Calistoga hit by the Tubbs fire. Property owners work with commercial loggers whose names also appears on the permits.
Permit recipients are exempt from completing a Cal Fire commercial timber harvest plan, as they would do if they converted non-burned timberland into a vineyard. Those timber harvest plans can include thick, expensive environmental impact reports.
Recipients must still follow state logging and environmental rules, Huff said. They still have to follow erosion control standards and go through inspections.
“That’s a big focus, getting out on the ground and doing those inspections,” Huff said.
That property logged next to Leggat is also next to the Mount Veeder home of Russell and Vicky Van Dewark. The Van Dewarks also think post-2017 wildfire-damaged tree removal has gone too far and that Cal Fire oversight is lax.
“Removing dead and dangerous trees could be helpful,” Vicky Van Dewark acknowledged.
But her family has worked with an arborist to limit tree removal on their own Nuns fire-scorched land, where their house of 20 years somehow survived. The Van Dewarks are willing to leave fire-weakened trees that might fall down on more remote parts of their property, since no one would be hurt.
“Redwoods do not die from scorched bark,” Vicky Van Dewark said. “That is why they live to be so old.”
The Van Dewarks also worry that logging done on the neighboring property has left a landscape that could be prone to mudslides, with their own land downslope. Russell Van Dewark said the soil in the area lacks an aggregate quality and doesn’t hold.
“It becomes, I like to say, like melted chocolate,” Russell Van Dewark said on a recent day as he walked up the steep hill behind his house. “It just flows.”
Both Leggat and the Van Dewarks want Cal Fire to be stricter about salvage logging in the future.
“Unfortunately, if they oversee with more scrutiny and save the redwoods, they will probably find the (commercial loggers) have no interest,” Vicky Van Dewark said. “It comes down to doing what’s right as opposed to what is profitable.”
The owner listed on the Cal Fire permit for the logged property next to Leggat and the Van Dewarks is Frederick Hirth. Mark Hirth on behalf of the family declined to comment on the steps that Cal Fire required them to take.
One of the biggest post-fire logging jobs on Mount Veeder seems to be uncontroversial.
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District removed hundreds of trees at The Cove, a former Girl Scout camp that includes the top of Mount Veeder. The Nuns fire burned particularly hot there and district officials worried that fire-damaged trees could fall and injure campers.
“We didn’t log the entire property by any means,” Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury said. “We only logged the area in and around the campground … We didn’t cut anything that had any chance of living.”
The forester used for the project last summer said trees logged yielded one million board feet — enough wood to build 50 houses.
The Cal Fire emergency timber harvest permit came with a series of requirements, Woodbury said. For example, the loggers had to avoid tributaries and wetlands.
When a fire burns as hot as it did on Mount Veeder, erosion will be an issue apart from logging, Woodbury said. Fires ash can create an impermeable layer of soil so that when the rains come, the water washes off. Salvage logging can break up this layer so water penetrates.
“It’s not clear to me whether logging per se makes the (erosion) risk higher or lower,” he said.
Still, the Open Space District took steps to avoid erosion. It did such things as put logs on the ground at strategic locations and spread wood chips.
“Our motivation is to do what’s right,” Woodbury said. “It’s well above what’s required.”
For example, salvage logging doesn't require the cut trees to be replaced. The Open Space District plans to replant the logged areas as soon as it can find the seedlings, Woodbury said.
Cal Fire in 2018 issued timber harvesting exemption permits in Napa County that went beyond the 31 related to the fires. The data base shows 14 other permits. Some are for PG&E right-of-way tree removal on private property, some are to remove dead and dying trees unrelated to the fires, some are for conversions of less than three acres from forest to vineyard.