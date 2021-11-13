Residents say Napa County repaving job needs more work

Napa County’s repaving job on rural Olive Hill Lane and Mount George Avenue in the shadow of Mount George last August is receiving a rough reception.

That’s because residents expected a smoother surface. They say the new pavement has uneven spots and even some bald spots where the old pavement can be seen.

Napa County officials says the county used a different type of paving method — one involving an environmentally friendly, ambient-temperature mixture instead of the standard hot-mix asphalt — and the problems will be corrected.

Residents are waiting.

“It’s certainly passable, but it just looks like a really substandard piece of work that’s likely to become problematic in a short period of time,” Jim Jones said.

“It’s not like a smooth surface was just put down; it’s pitted in some places,” Joe Pierret said.

“Neighbors are up in arms about this sub-standard work,” Vic Chiarella said.

Mount George Avenue is better than before repaving, Mia Malm said. But there were bald spots even when the repaving had just been finished, and there are places where pavement condition worsened after the rains.

“The best they can do I assume at this point is patch it," she said, adding it's a shame the job didn't get done solidly the first time.

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has heard the repaving complaints.

“We’re fully committed to making sure the quality of the work is consistent for what we expect from a new work project,” Pedroza said. “I would agree, there are areas that are substandard and need to be improved."

His message to residents: the county isn't ignoring the situation and will continue to improve the road.

This wasn't a typical county repaving job. The county Board of Supervisors in June agreed to purchase materials from Global Stabilization, LLC. A county report called the company a distributor of environmentally sensitive road building products.

A special solution would be combined with the county’s crushed stockpile of recycled asphalt and transported by the Napa County road crew to be placed 2 inches thick on Olive Hill Lane and Mount George Avenue, the county report said.

But residents in the neighborhood said the thickness level varies and is non-existent in some spots.

The cost for materials, equipment leases, and assistance was up to $282,900. The money came from the $34 million settlement the county agreed to with Pacific Gas & Electric linked to the Atlas and Partrick fires of 2017. Cal Fire determined PG&E equipment sparked those fires.

As it turned out, the county had left-over materials and added west Zinfandel Lane and Finnell Road to the resurfacing project.

The Napa Valley Register this past week went to Olive Hill Lane and Mount George Avenue. The repaving job appears ununiform, certainly lacking the smoothness of such places as the repaved Trancas Street section in the city of Napa.

The ambient-temperature mixture used for Olive Lane Road/Mount George Avenue costs roughly $75 per ton, compared to $90 per ton for standard hot mix asphalt, a county report said.

Global Stabilization on its website said its product is free of hazardous solvents, non-flammable, non-corrosive to metal, not harmful to aquatic and mammal life and not carcinogenic.

“Overall, we are quite pleased given the cost and environmental benefits, though there were some areas that didn’t ‘set up’ well and had to be reworked,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said in an email. “We will continue to monitor the road through the winter and beyond before we decide to use the product again, and we will make any corrections that are needed.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

