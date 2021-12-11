Residents urge Napa City Council to prioritize measures to slow speeding traffic

Napa residents filled the Napa City Council chambers last week and urged the council to prioritize ways to cut down on speeding traffic in the city’s residential neighborhoods.

About 20 speakers told the council on Tuesday in the general public comment portion of the meeting about their experiences with speeding traffic —pedestrian injuries and deaths, near-misses, parked cars hit multiple times, general unease from seeing drivers speed through stop signs and red lights — in areas all around the city.

Joyce Stavert, an organizer of local movement Slow Down Napa — which several speakers referenced as the reason they’d arrived at the meeting — said at the meeting she’s received hundreds of email from residents complaining about traffic.

Stavert added she believes the only good long-term solution is for the city to implement traffic engineering measures to slow traffic, which can include speed bumps and speed cushions, clear striping and speed limits painted on the street, additional signage and restricting large commercial traffic on residential streets.

Most of the commenters called on the city to look into similar measures. The community members also recommended the city invest in and assign a greater number of police officers to traffic and suggested that a greater quantity of speeding tickets be given out.

“People fear for their safety, and every day there are vehicle and bicycle accidents and more dead animals, so this is not all in our heads,” Stavert said. “We can’t fix this with yard signs, so we’re here to bring this to the attention of our city leaders, and please, beg you to be the heroes we need you to be to solve this problem.”

Daniel Harder said at the meeting he’d delivered Slow Down Napa signs to Napa residents and heard an abundance of stories about speeding conditions in several neighborhoods. He told the council to “be ready for more stories because it’s really, really bad,” and that he doesn’t feel safe walking around his neighborhood in Alta Heights.

“This isn’t a little pocket here, or a pocket there, it’s citywide and it’s awful,” Harder said. “… I just hope that we can get something done, and not sit around and talk about it, and not spend a ton of money on tourist improvements and look at what the people who live here need.”

Bob Archibald, who lives on South Jefferson Street, requested the council change the name of the street to “the Jefferson Speedway.”

“If that doesn’t work, how about Accident Alley?” Archibald said. “Because both of those are very appropriate.”

Archibald recommended the city change the default speed limit for two lane streets to 25 miles an hour. Berkeley made that change a couple of years ago, he said, and so has Hayward.

Archibald also recommended the city hire a certified transportation engineer to guide the effort for traffic engineering changes in the future.

James Rosen, a software engineer, said he’s a relatively new resident to Napa. He suggested that people’s frustration with inaction leads him to believe the city needs “short-term action in order to drive long-term results.”

In communicating with public works director Julie Lucido, he said, he’s learned that the city’s began traffic plans and studies for 2022. That’s how the city will ultimately get to the solution with traffic engineering, Rosen said. But prototyping and quick wins are the only way some action can occur before those studies are done, he said.

Jucido has previously said that the city is working to complete a Local Roadway Safety Plan to evaluate the city’s street network, and will work to establish traffic calming program updates after work on the roadway safety plan is finished, likely in the first half of 2022.

After the 22 speakers finished with their comments, Mayor Scott Sedgley said traffic safety is a high priority with the city council, and the city is working to reestablish the Napa Police Department’s traffic enforcement division.

There are two officers solely assigned to traffic now, he said, and that number will grow in time. He also said the city has had discussions about reinstating a red light camera system — disbanded by a previous city council — that ticketed drivers who ran red lights. Giving out speeding tickets electronically isn’t currently allowed by California law, Sedgley said, and that’s also being looked at state-wide.

“We hear you loud and clear. Nobody is listing traffic safety as a low priority,” Sedgley said “We do the best we can with the resources we have at the time, and we keep moving forward. I appreciate the Slow Down Napa group addressing us tonight, and we will do our best to make our streets safer, all around, for all of us.”

“The best advice I could give: Don’t let your teenager drive until they’re 21 years old,” Sedgley added. “That’s the best thing we can do.”

Harder said in a Friday interview the 100 Slow Down Napa signs the group originally ordered pretty much all went out in a single day. He’s aware of about 66 additional people who currently want signs, he said, and the group is trying to raise money to buy 500 more of them.

The Slow Down Napa organizers are still in the process of working out ideas, Harder said, but they are compiling different ideas for traffic calming measures, so they can put a package of suggestions together and give it to the council.

Ideally, Harder said, one person representing each neighborhood could compile ideas and tell the councilmember representing their district what people are commenting on.

“It’s very personal; it really is,” Harder said. “I could see if it was just South Jefferson or Soscol or something, but this is citywide.”

