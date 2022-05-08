Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

As the city of Napa mulls over the details of establishing a permanent parklet program, some business owners expressed concerns at a City Council meeting about how the specifics of the program could impact them.

Specifically, several restaurant owners talked at the May 3 meeting about how their parklet or outdoor dining option — with a tent — had allowed them to hire more staff and seat more people because of increased demand. But the city’s request to remove those tents could force those restaurants to lay off that extra staff and serve fewer people, the owners said.

Bettina Rouas, owner of Napa’s Angèle Restaurant and Bar, said that when COVID hit, she did everything she could to keep her business alive. That meant she pivoted it to a to-go model, and then purchased a tent, chairs, tables and heaters to facilitate outdoor dining.

Now the city wants her to remove that tent, she said. That’s because, under a resolution that extended the city’s temporary parklet program through August, those tents were supposed to be removed by April 1.

“Now we find ourselves at the tail-end of these incredibly hard couple years,” Rouas said. “And everyone wants to act like things can just go back to the way they were, but things and people are not the same.”

Rouas said her tent, which was located on city property, creates a wind and weather barrier so customers could eat on the restaurant’s patio all year. If she’s forced to remove her tent, she said, she’ll have to cancel several reservations that have been booked on the patio over the next couple of months, and lay off staff members.

Eric Keffer, owner of Cole’s Chop House, shared similar concerns related to the city telling them to remove their tent. He said Cole’s spent $70,000 on the tent. Cole’s currently has 64 employees, he said, compared to a pre-pandemic 42 because of the increased capacity the tent allows the restaurant.

“We are imploring that you please add into the dining Al Fresco program some sort of tent usage from those winter months of November through April, so we can make sure to utilize it to the best of our ability,” Keffer said.

And Mauro Pando, owner of Grace’s Table, said he wanted to retain his parklet’s canopy structure — also not allowed under the current rules — because it separates the eating area from the street with plexiglass.

Pando also said he’s increased his staff by four as a result of having the extra space.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the city’s seen a change in dining habits as a result of the city’s pandemic-move toward outdoor dining and understands how much that’s brought. But, he said, the council has to balance meeting safety codes with parklet guidelines.

Senior Planner Michael Walker said the city structured the guidelines around existing guidelines for sidewalk dining, which tends to be seasonal. He said he thinks there’s some ability for the city to create guidelines that allow umbrellas and related standards, but he believes the city’s intention is to keep the parklet structures as temporary as possible because they may need to be removed for construction or utility issue.

Walker said the city’s currently trying to figure out what the appropriate fee structure for the permanent program should be.

Councilmember Beth Painter said the program has clearly been a lifesaver for many businesses during COVID, but several factors need to be considered as the city tries to transition it into a permanent program. One factor, she said, it taking consideration that the parklets are the use of public land.

Specifically, she said, she’s interested in defining how shared use applies to the parklets.

“I think we do have an obligation to look at the public benefit for the entire community,” Painter said.

The City Council will continue to discuss parklets in the coming weeks as the details of the permanent program are hashed out.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

