Restaurants in Napa County begin reopening process

Cook St. Helena is a small space and once it is open for indoor dining, Wilmoth said his staff needs to make sure everybody is keeping their distance.

“We don’t have outdoor space and we’re talking to the city about the possibility of putting tables out on the sidewalk. Maybe we can use some of the tavern space as well,” he added. “We’re chomping at the bit to sharpen our knives and keep cooking, get back into it.”

Brix Restaurant – on unincorporated land just outside of Yountville - plans to use its 16-acre property to seat guests once it reopens its doors, according to Director of Sales Matt Guyot. That may not be for another few weeks, he added.

“We don’t have a dead-set date, because we want to make sure the layout we’re working on works,” he said, adding that the restaurant could feasibly seat guests in the citrus grove or vegetable garden on the property. “(A few weeks) should give us ample time to get product in, and then to bring staff in to work with the new flow.”

The restaurant is making sure employees know their health will be prioritized, he said, and will encourage them not to come to work if they’re feeling ill.