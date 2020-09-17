Restrictions on gatherings continue to sting Napa Valley's events industry

For Napa Valley’s hundred-million-dollar events industry, ground to a halt by the pandemic, the next six months look just as uncertain as the last.
Destination events – weddings, corporate meetings and the like hosted by visitors to Napa County – generated $267 million in direct spending in 2018, according to Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. The same year, the subset of the local economy that accommodates these gatherings – businesses from florists and caterers to resorts and restaurants – supported the equivalent of 1,200 jobs and a payroll of $56 million.
It’s hard to fathom just how deeply woven into the hospitality industry these events are: one wedding might employ a caterer, a florist and additional businesses to provide linens, furniture or lightning. Then there’s live music, service staff, and the venue – the ripple effects seem almost endless.
In March, California’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) in tandem with the state’s shelter at home order issued guidance prohibiting gatherings: concerts, conferences, sporting events and similar events were now off the table. Last week, CPDH issued updated guidance for the state’s event industry: any and all events – except those protected by the First Amendment, including religious ceremonies and protests – are still not permitted.
The first signs of trouble
Rumblings of coronavirus in the United States were loud enough that Elaine Bell’s first inkling of trouble came the last week of February. Her eponymous catering company, which she established in Napa Valley in 1981, had been scheduled to work a 350-person party at a medical facility. Two days beforehand, she got the notice: they were cancelling.
“Then from there – March isn’t our busiest month anyway, but what little we had was shut down, and it just got worse and worse,” Bell said. The company’s business is down 90% for the year, according to Bell’s husband John, vice president of Elaine Bell Catering.
Even as other businesses hard-hit by the pandemic – restaurants, hotels, salons – have suffered, they’ve been in increments allowed to adjust and expand their business capacity as California’s counties reopen. (Restaurants in Napa Valley are now allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity contingent upon case counts.) Meanwhile the state’s outright ban on gatherings has stood firm, and is continuing to cripple caterers and other event-related businesses around the state, John Bell said.
The Bells acknowledge the need for regulation around social gatherings that have contributed significant upticks in coronavirus cases locally. Even so, the pair are frustrated by discrepancies around regulations. Restaurants, for example, could feasibly accept a mixed household group for outdoor dining, where they might serve multiple similar groups seated at tables a safe distance from each other.
A setup like that would not be allowed for caterers, even if they were to take necessary precautions. The Bells have lost business over it, John Bell said, and are expecting a dead-quiet holiday season in the absence of the large company parties they usually cater.
“We had a small event for 30 to 40 people scheduled to do – now that same event is happening at a restaurant because we’re not permitted to do it,” he said.
Last year Elaine Bell Catering’s payroll was more than $4 million dollars, he added. They’re now down to something like $600,000 for this year, a reflection of staffing cuts they’ve been forced to make in the wake of an absence of high-season business.
Visit Napa Valley’s Gallagher said she felt and shared in the frustration of small business owners. The reality, she said, was that there should be no gatherings outside of a household pod – period. But the interpretation of that regulation “can be a little grey,” she said. Realistically, industry members say, there are obstacles to verifying that each patron within a singular party has come from the same household.
Ban hits Meadowood resort hard
Meadowood, the luxury resort just outside St. Helena, is actively receiving requests from would-be customers looking to host micro-weddings or other small events on their grounds. It’s been painful, according to Director of Operations Patrick Davila, to turn down that business – especially as they’ve had to cut their staffing levels from 200 to five employees because of the pandemic.
“That’s 195 people who are unemployed,” he said. “And we’re just one (business).”
California is the only state in the country that has an outright ban on gatherings, Davila said. (It follows New Mexico, the next most restrictive state, which has a five-person cap on all gatherings, according to a comprehensive list compiled by the North Star Meetings Group. Some counties in Washington state, too, employ a five-person cap.)
That’s meant weddings that were “supposed to happen in California are happening elsewhere,” according to Davila. The recently announced Blueprint to a Safer Economy makes no mention of when groups might be permitted by the state, he said. That’s meant event venues and related businesses are unable to plan their business looking even into 2021, according to Gallagher, who said she knows of venues who have lost business to other states.
“Most of these events are planned six, eight or even 10 months ahead of time, and in theory we can’t even be booking right now,” she added. “That’s where we’re trying to encourage the powers at be to be more forward thinking. We’re not having a 200-person event next Saturday; this is for next spring.”
If hourly workers in the hospitality industry cannot find work in California, they may leave the state for opportunities elsewhere, according to Kyuho Lee, an assistant professor of marketing at Sonoma State University who specializes in brand management and hospitality.
“They’ve feasibly been without work since March,” he said. “How long can this drag on? Whether they’ll come back or not – it’s something the operation (side) of businesses will have to work out.”
Davila said he is concerned over the possible exodus away from hospitality his former employees have been forced to make. As an industry, he said, “none of us will be equipped” for an immediate return to business without normal staff available.
“The ramp up into normalcy in terms of events – it’s not going to be at the flip of a switch,” Davila said. During the Great Recession, he said, events were on hold for different reasons. But with high unemployment, Meadowood was able to attract “a really different demographic of interested staff” for their events. That may or may not happen this time around, Davila said.
The Bells, on the other hand, have heard frequently from employees voicing a desire to come back to work. Their company received a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan that has kept them afloat for the time being – they’ve been able to retain their 50 full-time employees with that help, which will run out in October. When the supplemental $600 unemployment insurance payments from the federal government ran out at the end of July, the Bells brought back on a few part-time employees “because they couldn’t afford to live” without it, John Bell said.
Their company, too, gets requests “daily” from would-be clientele.
“It’s just we know many of them will not be permitted unless the state changes the rules,” John Bell said, adding that the company has worked with some clients to simply drop off catered food for private gatherings. That kind of work does not improve the outlook for many of their employees, whose job it is to staff catered events.
Bell emphasized that he and his colleagues understand the concern over gatherings in the state, but said that caterers and other similar businesses could serve as regulators of group functions – the kind local and state officials have acknowledged seem to be happening anyway.
“It’s no different than us having a liquor license – we follow all of the liquor laws,” John Bell said, explaining the company has done things like suspended service in the wake of excessive drinking or threatened to call authorities on would-be drunk drivers.
“We could manage people’s behavior similarly – we’re used to do that. We are perfectly prepared to tell people they have to keep their masks on, they have to be six feet apart, or we’ll pack up and leave,” he continued. “You have to be able to trust us with putting on an event.”
Visit Napa Valley's proposed protocols
Gallagher said Visit Napa Valley was continuing a dialogue at the state level with officials in Sacramento. Earlier this week the group released its own blueprint for when gatherings are once again allowed – protocols a Visit Napa Valley task force developed in collaboration with resorts, wineries, venues and similar stakeholders. The eight-page document describes capacity limits, how to limit touchpoints and guidelines for tipping (no shared tip jars), coffee breaks (cups would have to be set out individually) and spacing guests out at tables (four guests at a 60-inch round table, six guests at a 72-inch round table).
“A lot of thought went into the operational piece,” Gallagher said.
The group has also not received any estimation of when gatherings might again be permitted in the state. Most likely, Gallagher thinks, there will be discussion of that once counties start reaching the yellow or ‘minimal spread’ point.
“My hope is that in the next month or six weeks, we will progress (to that point) and we’ll see those restrictions ease in a meaningful way,” she added. “I am hopeful the state will be ready to allow for group gatherings in some capacity (even before then).”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
