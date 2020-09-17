Restrictions on gatherings continue to sting Napa Valley's events industry

A setup like that would not be allowed for caterers, even if they were to take necessary precautions. The Bells have lost business over it, John Bell said, and are expecting a dead-quiet holiday season in the absence of the large company parties they usually cater.

“We had a small event for 30 to 40 people scheduled to do – now that same event is happening at a restaurant because we’re not permitted to do it,” he said.

Last year Elaine Bell Catering’s payroll was more than $4 million dollars, he added. They’re now down to something like $600,000 for this year, a reflection of staffing cuts they’ve been forced to make in the wake of an absence of high-season business.

Visit Napa Valley’s Gallagher said she felt and shared in the frustration of small business owners. The reality, she said, was that there should be no gatherings outside of a household pod – period. But the interpretation of that regulation “can be a little grey,” she said. Realistically, industry members say, there are obstacles to verifying that each patron within a singular party has come from the same household.

Ban hits Meadowood resort hard