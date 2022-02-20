Resurfaced paintings reveal heartbreaking story of Calistoga’s Saviez family

Old family portraits can be treasured for a number of reasons, including to tell us tales from far beyond the grave. After being stored away for decades, paintings of four Calistoga kids recently found their way back into the family's hands. While happy news, it also evokes the heartbreaking story of the children's fate.

Originally from northern Italy, Francois Saviez came to the U.S. in the 1870s, according to his grandson, Frank Saviez. Arriving in the Napa Valley, Saviez managed the Three Palm Vineyard in Calistoga, then owned by the renowned Lillie Coit. Around 1900, he bought adjacent land on Larkmead Lane and Silverado Trail, where Davis Estates is now.

“He farmed all that land and was a very innovative guy,” said Saviez’s grandson, Frank Saviez. “He is a prune dehydrator and starting a winery. There’s a lot of great old history around the family.”

Francois Saviez married Marie Bardot in 1895 when he was 36 and she was 26 years old. Together they raised nine children, including one from Marie’s previous marriage. In the span of a few short months, however, the couple was burdened with burying four of their children, who likely succumbed to scarlet fever.

The oldest child, Louis, died Dec. 3, 1907, at age 12. His obituary in the St. Helena Star stated he died of ptomaine poisoning, “said to have been caused by eating canned salmon.” The rest of the family also fell ill from eating the salmon to greater or lesser degrees, it was reported.

This story is disputed by Frank Saviez, however. “There was some conversation about the kids dying of poisoning from canned salmon, which was a bunch of baloney,” he said. Indeed, in a later obituary, there was some question of the diagnosis.

Then on Dec. 21, 1907, son Francois (Frankie) died of scarlet fever, according to his obituary in the Star. Frankie, age 10, had also been previously disabled in an accident.

Not long after, on Jan. 6, 1908, daughter Angeline, age 8, also died of scarlet fever. Her obituary, however, casts doubt about the exact diagnosis, saying “Physicians … have been unable to diagnose the disease to their satisfaction, except to agree it closely resembles a form of Scarlet Fever.” According to Angeline’s obituary, Francois himself also fell ill with the fever, but he recovered.

Then in February, the family lost the youngest child, Alfred, who was only 3. He also suffered from scarlet fever and died of pneumonia, as reported in the Star’s obituary.

“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Saviez, who reside near Larkmead station, are once more bowed down by grief … having lost their fourth child since Dec. 3,” the obituary read.

Francois and Marie subsequently had two more children, Frank said. Marie died in 1917. Francois passed in 1944.

Children's portraits returned

Frank Saviez, now 92, grew up on the family’s ranch and remembers seeing portraits of his aunts and uncles as children, including those who died young, hanging in the house. Until recently he was unaware of what happened to them.

Frank moved to Fresno in 1956, had various jobs, and now farms his vineyard and makes wine.

Paul Saviez, Frank’s cousin, ran the ranch but lost it in a divorce. He moved to Idaho about 10 years ago.

While Paul got rid of many family mementos after the divorce, the paintings fell into the hands of Kellie Anderson, a friend of the family and proprietor of the former Calistoga Depot Trading Company.

Anderson is a self-professed “junker” and “keeper of little stories” who saw something special in the paintings.

“He said there’s something in the barn we left for you,” she said. “He just couldn’t throw that story away. It must have haunted him.”

Through a mutual friend of the family, Anderson was able to contact Peggy Saviez, another cousin, who lives in Calistoga. Peggy called Frank to come and get them.

There are about half a dozen portraits, though no one is sure exactly who is depicted in each one. Frank said there are three of the children who died and one of Cyril Saviez, who died in 2000.

The paintings have been knocked around a bit and show some wear, but some of the frames are still okay, Frank said.

“I have to decide what I want to do with them now. I’m going to try and do something with them, but that many pictures you almost have to build another room for them,” he said.

Frank also has one of Calistoga artist Earl Thollander’s paintings, of the farm where he grew up. Perhaps, he said, he’ll hang them together.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.