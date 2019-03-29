After serving the valley for more than two decades, Cal Fire-Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann is ready to retire.
Biermann, a Vintage High graduate, began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1983, in Soda Canyon. He went to Chico State two years later and studied communications, then joined the Cal Fire branch in Butte County. He came to Napa County in 1996, after spending the first 10 years of his career there.
Looking back, Biermann said it would have been difficult for him to imagine as a young man that he would eventually be the top county fire official for Cal Fire, he said.
"It's hard for me to leave this county," he said, later adding: "I just thought I was going to be the person holding the hose all the time."
While Biermann, 53, was raised in Napa, he now lives in Chico with his wife, Betsy, 50. The Biermanns have two sons: Blake, 20, and Brandon, 22, who is in his third year with Cal Fire in Butte County and is finishing up his communications degree at Chico state — the same degree his father sought.
Biermann said he's looking to retire because he's gone as far as he would like to go within Cal Fire's ranks and others are poised to take his place.
"After being with this department since 1986, it was just the right time to go," he said.
When Biermann looks back on his career, the night of Oct. 8, 2017, stands out. That's when the Atlas Fire began, and officials would later declare the blaze claimed six lives.
Biermann said he played a lead role in managing the response to the fire. He knew people were dying on his watch and expected that the fire would claim more lives than it ultimately did. That was hard to process, but fire and law enforcement officials did an amazing job in their response, he said.
He said he felt more at ease when the sun rose, knowing that the worst was past.
"I was watching a valley that I was raised in and loved being destroyed by fire," he said.
Officials began describing deadly and destructive wildfires as "unprecedented" four or five years ago, Biermann said. But fires keep getting worse.
"It's been some really long summers, there's no doubt," he said. "The summers continue to drag on and on."
He said he's glad Cal Fire has started to focus on ways to prevent fires, but health and safety of first responders is still a concern.
"It is wearing very hard on the first responders out there who are having to deal with this stuff," he said. "People are getting burned out."
Biermann, whose last day in the office was Wednesday, said the interview process for his replacement has already begun. He expects a replacement should be selected in mid-April.
He's uncertain about what lies ahead in his future. He might spend more time practicing his hobbies, living at the family's Lake Elsinore home, or even picking up a part-time job.
But one thing's for sure.
"I will not sit around and get bored," he said.