Return of Napa Town & Country Fair hinges on success of vaccine rollout

Deprived by the coronavirus pandemic of the ability to host crowds, the Napa Valley Expo is trying to stretch its financial resources long enough for vaccinations to help bring visitors back to the downtown fairground.
Nearly 10 months of lockdowns have drained the state-owned Expo’s finances and wiped away its showcase events, the BottleRock music festival and Town & Country Fair, and pushed last summer's Junior Livestock Auction online.
The resulting budget hole has directors seeking to keep up maintenance and other necessities in the coming months, in hopes that a wider roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines can create a safe enough environment for concerts and carnival rides to come back in the second half of the year.
“We should be able to get through three or four months and then we’ll have a better idea, I hope, about when we’re able to be more open and when we can utilize the Expo for what it’s made for,” Expo board member Devonna Smith said Thursday.
Board members are expected during a Jan. 26 meeting to discuss contingency plans for the Expo should California’s latest round of restrictions — which took effect Dec. 18 as a rising COVID-19 infection rate filled intensive-care units across the Bay Area — continue to keep the Third Street fairground empty, she said.
The Expo’s October financial report declared its cash level to be “of grave concern,” with essential expenses totaling $25,000 a month, largely to pay for utilities and a three-person maintenance staff. Joe Anderson, the Expo’s chief executive, retired in June, although he continues to advise the fair authority.
The debut of the first two coronavirus vaccines in December provided the first concrete hopes for eventually ending social distancing and thus the business restrictions passed to slow the disease’s spread. But slower-than-expected distribution leaves the prospects of safely hosting mass events in Napa still cloudy, according to Expo board president John Dunbar.
“It’s so difficult to predict where we will be with the public health crisis because it’s still very uncertain what activities we’ll be able to host this spring, this summer, or even this fall,” said Dunbar, who is also the Yountville mayor.
A tentative schedule for Napa County calls for vaccinating various health-care, pharmacy and laboratory workers through this month and February before turning to residents 75 and older, first responders, and those in the education, child care, food and agriculture fields, according to a presentation Tuesday by public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio to the Board of Supervisors.
Various other groups would become eligible for vaccination in the course of the spring, but healthy people younger than 50 who are not considered essential workers should not expect to be inoculated until June or July at the earliest, Relucio said.
Assuming the vaccine roll-out stays on schedule, Expo officials may have less time than usual to plan the five-day Town & Country Fair, which they intend to move up to July from its traditional August date in hopes of avoiding a disruption by North Bay wildfires. BottleRock, whose producers pay the Expo some $850,000 a year, canceled its 2020 edition and has moved this year’s festival from late May back to early September.
With fairs and festivals still off-limits, activity at the Expo site has been dominated by a drive-through COVID-19 testing center and a homeless shelter, which normally operates only in winter but has remained open during the pandemic. The fairground also reopened its RV park in June.
Smith, the board member, said the Expo intends to eventually revive a slate of drive-in movies that debuted in October before the state-imposed stricter lockdown rules due to a sharp increase in infection rates.
More than 43,000 people attended the last Town & Country Fair in August 2019, and the BottleRock festival that May attracted an estimated 120,000-plus spectators over its three-day schedule.
