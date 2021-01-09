Return of Napa Town & Country Fair hinges on success of vaccine rollout

Deprived by the coronavirus pandemic of the ability to host crowds, the Napa Valley Expo is trying to stretch its financial resources long enough for vaccinations to help bring visitors back to the downtown fairground.

Nearly 10 months of lockdowns have drained the state-owned Expo’s finances and wiped away its showcase events, the BottleRock music festival and Town & Country Fair, and pushed last summer's Junior Livestock Auction online.

The resulting budget hole has directors seeking to keep up maintenance and other necessities in the coming months, in hopes that a wider roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines can create a safe enough environment for concerts and carnival rides to come back in the second half of the year.

“We should be able to get through three or four months and then we’ll have a better idea, I hope, about when we’re able to be more open and when we can utilize the Expo for what it’s made for,” Expo board member Devonna Smith said Thursday.

Board members are expected during a Jan. 26 meeting to discuss contingency plans for the Expo should California’s latest round of restrictions — which took effect Dec. 18 as a rising COVID-19 infection rate filled intensive-care units across the Bay Area — continue to keep the Third Street fairground empty, she said.