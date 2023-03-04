In the mid-1950s, Maxine Lowry wrote hundreds of love letters to boyfriend/future husband Bill Provan while they were college students in Ohio.

Bill Provan saved them all. Or thought he did.

What Provan didn’t realize was that when his family sold and moved from their longtime Napa home in the late 1990s, the trunk of hundreds of Maxine’s letters to Bill got left behind.

Today, thanks to the new owners of the Provans' old house, Joanne and Christopher Oudegeest, the love letters have been returned.

“It was exciting to say the least,” to be reunited with the letters she wrote so long ago, said Maxine Provan, who is 86. “I was stunned."

“They were very important letters,” said Bill, who just turned 88. The couple, who now live in Stockton, has been married for more than 66 years.

Joanne Oudegeest said when she found the trunk in the attic of her Browns Valley home, she knew immediately she had found something quite special.

“It was important for me to return the letters to honor this house and the memories of people who lived here,” Oudegeest wrote this past week.

Letter writing has become a lost art, “and these deserved to be cherished,” Oudegeest said. “I knew I had to do everything possible to get them where they belonged.”

After posting a message on social media, the Oudegeests and Provans were able to connect.

On Feb. 17, Joanne Oudegeest personally delivered the trunk and memorabilia to the Provans in Stockton.

Meeting Bill and Maxine, “was an absolute delight,” Oudegeest wrote. “They were just as kind as I had imagined and I loved listening to their stories.”

From living in Bill and Maxine's former home and as temporary caretaker of the letters, “I felt as if I’d known them for years already,” she said.

In a phone interview this past week, Bill and Maxine cleared up some of the mysteries regarding the letter collection.

Bill explained that he and Maxine met when they were both freshman at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio in 1955.

To pay for college, Bill washed dishes in the kitchen of the building where Maxine lived.

“She’d come through the line and I thought she was very attractive,” he recalled. “But it took me from September to April to ask her out.” Why was that? “I was nervous.” After all, he was only 19 years old, said Bill.

Maxine remembers her first impressions of her soon-to-be fiancé.

“He was so good-looking and tall,” she said. “I was so shocked when he called me,” she said. “I never expected to hear from him. I figured he’d call one of the popular girls.”

The two hit it off and began dating. Yet fate soon separated the young couple — neither was able to return to college for the first semester of their sophomore year.

Bill had to quit school to work to earn more money to pay for college, he said. Maxine got mononucleosis and was too sick to take classes. Letters flew between the two of them.

Maxine wrote to Bill from her hometown in Napoleon, Ohio, to Bill’s home address in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Bill would also write her letters in return, which she kept. “I was happy to see that envelope in the mail,” recalled Maxine.

By the second semester of sophomore year, both Bill and Maxine were able to reenroll at the university.

Together again, “We just dated throughout the rest of the semester and in the summer we decided to get married,” said Bill.

Her excitement was palpable.

“Dear Bill Dear,” Maxine wrote in August 1956.

“I love you more than I ever thought it was possible to love anyone. Only 24 more days – I didn’t think at the beginning of the summer that I’d ever be this close,” she wrote of their Sept. 16, 1956 wedding date (in a chapel at Bowling Green University).

“A month from today we’ll be an old married couple of four days,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem possible but I sure won’t fight it. All my love & x’s, Max.”

In another letter the bride-to-be happily announced that her wedding dress had arrived.

“Mom and I are going to Toledo on Monday for my fitting — I can hardly wait! If I keep getting happier … I’m going to have to burst — it’s impossible to hold all my happiness inside me. And you’re the cause of it all. Sweet dreams. All my love & x’s, Max.”

Speaking of her mother, Maxine admitted that at first, her mother was reluctant to agree to the marriage.

“I was only 20 (so) I had to have her signature to get married,” in Ohio at that time, recalled Maxine. “She didn’t want to sign. She said ‘No, if you get married, you’ll get pregnant and you won’t finish school.’ I said, ‘Mom that’s not going to happen.’”

“I finally wore her down,” and the two married. And just like her mother predicted, “I got pregnant and didn’t finish school. In the beginning she was very upset but when she got ahold of Bill Jr. all was forgiven.”

Their oldest son was born in 1957, “10 months and one week later, just to set the record straight,” she said with a laugh.

The couple would eventually become parents to a total of four children: boy, girl, boy, girl; in that order.

Eventually, the family moved to California, where Bill owned a business based in Napa called Central States Concrete Products. Later, the Provans retired and moved to Stockon to be closer to other family members.

When asked about the secret to being married for 66 years, Maxine paused and said, “Cooperation.”

“For the most part we cooperate,” she said. “I guess I learned over the years to be very accepting about whatever happens.” After all, “there’s not much you can do. Go with the flow, as they say.”

Bill said he’s happily sorting through the trunk which included the letters, his high school yearbook and some other school memorabilia.

“We really appreciate what Joanne did for us,” said Bill. “She didn’t really need to go through all that trouble.”

